Version
- Xbox: 1.349.174.0
- PC: 1.349.162.2
SERIES 14 UPDATE
Update for Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs.
To be released on 24th September 2019.
NEW FEATURES
Route Blueprint Improvements
This update adds new editing tools to Route Blueprint, to allow you to better edit and tweak your Routes after testing them, and before saving them. After having tested a Route with one or more checkpoint, you will be able to enter Checkpoint Editor mode. In this mode you can:
â€¢ Jump to any checkpoint in your route and edit their width and placement
â€¢ Completely redraw your route from any checkpoint, including changing the endpoint
â€¢ Convert a circuit race to a point-to-point, or vice-versa
New Achievements
This update adds 11 new Achievements, worth 250 GamerScore. Earn these by completing recently-added Horizon Stories, and certain activities in Festival Playlist. These new Achievements are retroactively unlocked if you would already have completed them.
Sell Duplicate Cars in WheelSpin
This update adds the ability to sell duplicate cars won in Horizon WheelSpin and Super WheelSpin, for 50% of the base value.
Improved Search Functionality for Event Blueprints
This update adds a number of new ways to search for Event Blueprints through the Creative Hub tab in the Pause Menu. You can now search for Event Blueprints that feature specific Car Themes, like Modern Muscle, specific Car Classes, like S2, or even routes that feature a specific Starting Location, like Tarn Hows. You can also filter by Route Length and Circuit type.
Direct Share Code for Event Blueprints
This update adds 9-digit Share Codes to all Event Blueprints, view them by pressing the Right Stick while browsing Event Blueprints in the Pause Menu, Event Activations, or Creative Hub. You can use this code to get to a specific Event Blueprint quickly, and easily.
New Showcase Remix â€“ A Contest of Giants
Go toe-to-toe with Horizonâ€™s hovercraft pilot once more! In this new Showcase Remix, youâ€™ll be driving the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 during a spring downpour. Come hill or high water, prove once again that traction is king! Complete the regular version of The Behemoth Showcase first to unlock the remixed version.
Showcase Remix â€“ Night Flight
Relive those 80s synth vibes by racing a jet-black plane, in a jet-black Lamborghini on a warm summerâ€™s night! Be sure to complete the regular version of The Delta-Wing Showcase first to unlock the remix, and make progress towards your Showman Star Card.
Cross-Platform Fixes
â€¢ Fixed an issue where the distance traveled stat was not updating correctly
â€¢ Fixed an issue where Showcases won stat was not updating correctly in Star Card. You will need to go and re-race the showcase events to get the stat to increase correctly.
â€¢ Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on the Festival Playlist screen when first reaching the Horizon Roster
â€¢ Fixed an issue where the Player Houses stat would not update correctly
â€¢ Fixed a livery issue on the Austin Taxi which would cause some decals to invert or disappear
â€¢ Various stability and performance improvements
Festival Playlist Score Fix
The issue which was affecting some Festival Playlist scores not being correct can be fixed with these steps.
â€¢ Open Festival Playlist
â€¢ View History
â€¢ Select Series in question
â€¢ Exit festival playlist
â€¢ Re-enter festival playlist to trigger missed rewards
PC Fixes
Fixed a memory leak that could occur in replay mode, post-race
Xbox Fixes
No Xbox-Specific Fixes