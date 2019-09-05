Einloggen

Das Lineup der TGS 2019 - Liste veröffentlicht...

Das Lineup der TGS 2019 - Liste veröffentlicht

Persona 5 Royal, Genshin Impact, Project Resistance und mehr spielbar.

Sony // Donnerstag, 05. September 2019 um 13:10 von Valcyrion

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia hat eine Reihe von Titeln angekündigt, die auf der Tokyo Game Show 2019 vom 12. bis 15. September auf der Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, zu sehen sein werden.

Das Unternehmen hat dabei folgende Titel bekannt gegeben:

PlayStation 4 Titel:

    13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus) – Trailer
    AI: The Somnium Files (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
    Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
    Biped (Next Studios) – Trailer
    Borderlands 3 (Take-Two Interactive Japan) – Playable, Trailer
    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
    Code Vein (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
    Concrete Genie (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
    Contra: Rogue Corps (Konami) – Trailer
    Control (Marvelous) – Trailer
    Cyberpunk 2077 (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
    The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
    Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer
    Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (SIE) – Trailer
    Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
    Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
    Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
    Dreams (SIE) – Trailer
    eFootball PES 2020 (Konami) – Playable, Trailer
    FIFA 20 (EA) – Playable, Trailer
    Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer
    Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Square Enix) – Trailer
    Fortnite (Epic Games) – Playable, Trailer
    Genshin Impact (Mihoyo) – Playable, Trailer
    Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft) – Trailer
    Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer
    Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Cygames) – Playable, Trailer
    Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer
    Inazuma Eleven Ares (Level-5) – Trailer
    Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (Mages) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer
    Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
    Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix) – Trailer
    MediEvil (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
    Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) – Trailer
    Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
    Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom) – Trailer
    Need for Speed: Heat (EA) – Trailer
    New Guilty Gear (Arc System Works) – Trailer
    Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer
    One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
    One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
    Persona 5 Royal (Atlus) – Playable, Trailer
    Project Resistance (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer
    Project Sakura Wars (Sega) – Playable, Trailer
    ReadySet Heroes (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
    Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
    Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer
    Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) – Trailer
    SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
    Shenmue III (Koch Media / Deep Silver) – Trailer
    Star Ocean: First Departure R (Square Enix) – Trailer
    Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orrder (EA) – Trailer
    Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
    Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
    Trials of Mana (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer
    Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft) – Trailer
    Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) – Playable, Trailer


PlayStation VR Titel:

    Concrete Genie (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
    Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Playable, Trailer
    Marvel’s Iron Man VR (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
    Hatsune Miku VR (Degica Games) – Playable, Trailer
    Sairento VR (Initiative Media) – Trailer
    Stumper (Thirteenth Floor Corporation) – Trailer
    Throw Anything (Visual Light) – Playable, Trailer
    PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2019 Titles


Dies sind die Titel, für die Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia am PlayStation-Stand Bühnenveranstaltungen bietet, die live auf YouTube und Twitch übertragen werden. Ein vollständiger Zeitplan wird zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt bekannt gegeben.

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE)
    Death Stranding (SIE)
    Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco)
    Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
    Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)
    Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo)
    Project Resistance (Capcom)
    Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega)


