Das Lineup der TGS 2019 - Liste veröffentlicht
Persona 5 Royal, Genshin Impact, Project Resistance und mehr spielbar.
Sony // Donnerstag, 05. September 2019 um 13:10 von
Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia hat eine Reihe von Titeln angekündigt, die auf der Tokyo Game Show 2019 vom 12. bis 15. September auf der Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, zu sehen sein werden.
Das Unternehmen hat dabei folgende Titel bekannt gegeben:
PlayStation 4 Titel:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus) – Trailer
AI: The Somnium Files (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
Biped (Next Studios) – Trailer
Borderlands 3 (Take-Two Interactive Japan) – Playable, Trailer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Code Vein (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Concrete Genie (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Contra: Rogue Corps (Konami) – Trailer
Control (Marvelous) – Trailer
Cyberpunk 2077 (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (SIE) – Trailer
Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
Dreams (SIE) – Trailer
eFootball PES 2020 (Konami) – Playable, Trailer
FIFA 20 (EA) – Playable, Trailer
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Square Enix) – Trailer
Fortnite (Epic Games) – Playable, Trailer
Genshin Impact (Mihoyo) – Playable, Trailer
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft) – Trailer
Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer
Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Cygames) – Playable, Trailer
Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer
Inazuma Eleven Ares (Level-5) – Trailer
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (Mages) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer
Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix) – Trailer
MediEvil (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) – Trailer
Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom) – Trailer
Need for Speed: Heat (EA) – Trailer
New Guilty Gear (Arc System Works) – Trailer
Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Persona 5 Royal (Atlus) – Playable, Trailer
Project Resistance (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer
Project Sakura Wars (Sega) – Playable, Trailer
ReadySet Heroes (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) – Trailer
SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Shenmue III (Koch Media / Deep Silver) – Trailer
Star Ocean: First Departure R (Square Enix) – Trailer
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orrder (EA) – Trailer
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Trials of Mana (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer
Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft) – Trailer
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) – Playable, Trailer
PlayStation VR Titel:
- Concrete Genie (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Playable, Trailer
Marvel’s Iron Man VR (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Hatsune Miku VR (Degica Games) – Playable, Trailer
Sairento VR (Initiative Media) – Trailer
Stumper (Thirteenth Floor Corporation) – Trailer
Throw Anything (Visual Light) – Playable, Trailer
PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2019 Titles
Dies sind die Titel, für die Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia am PlayStation-Stand Bühnenveranstaltungen bietet, die live auf YouTube und Twitch übertragen werden. Ein vollständiger Zeitplan wird zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt bekannt gegeben.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE)
Death Stranding (SIE)
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco)
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)
Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo)
Project Resistance (Capcom)
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega)