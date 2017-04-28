Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Donnerstag, 29. August 2019
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 19.08. - 25.08.
HardwareWoche vom 19.08.2019 bis 25.08.2019
System
Verkaufte Einheiten
Vorwoche
Veränderung
Total 2019
Insgesamt
NSWI
30.072
50.714
-20.642
1.862.849
8.752.395
PS4
9.746
21.391
-11.645
750.308
8.302.398
3DS
2.227
5.544
-3.317
156.218
24.461.182
VITA
67
134
-67
37.048
5.862.402
XONE
44
42
2
4.333
107.264
Software01./01. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 #
02./00. [PS4] Oninaki
03./00. [NSW] Oninaki
04./03. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
05./02. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version
06./06. [NSW] Minecraft #
07./04. [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses #
08./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
09./08. [NSW] Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game
10./10. [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball
11./09. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
12./15. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World [2][Best Price]
13./11. [PS4] Professional Baseball Spirits 2019
14./13. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
15./07. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! #
16./14. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
17./12. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4: We Are Looking Up at the Same Sky
18./16. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
19./17. [NSW] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - Complete Edition
20./00. [NSW] Mary Skelter 2 #
21./18. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
22./19. [NSW] Rune Factory 4 Special #
23./26. [NSW] Tetris 99
24./23. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
25./20. [PS4] Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game
26./22. [PSV] Professional Baseball Spirits 2019
27./21. [NSW] Doraemon: Story of Seasons
28./00. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [2][New Price Edition]
29./28. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
30./24. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris [Special Price]