Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Donnerstag, 29. August 2019 um 11:19 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 19.08. - 25.08.

Hardware

Woche vom 19.08.2019 bis 25.08.2019

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2019

Insgesamt

NSWI

30.072

50.714

-20.642

1.862.849

8.752.395

PS4

9.746

21.391

-11.645

750.308

8.302.398

3DS

2.227

5.544

-3.317

156.218

24.461.182

VITA

67

134

-67

37.048

5.862.402

XONE

44

42

2

4.333

107.264


Software

01./01. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) - 22.582 / 559.421 (-51%)
02./00. [PS4] Oninaki (Square Enix) {2019.08.22} (¥5.800) - 14.189 / NEU
03./00. [NSW] Oninaki (Square Enix) {2019.08.22} (¥5.800) - 12.730 / NEU
04./03. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 8.776 / 3.222.091 (-45%)
05./02. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) - 8.512 / 134.421 (-73%)
06./06. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 8.491 / 897.910 (-36%)
07./04. [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses # (Nintendo) {2019.07.26} (¥6.980) - 7.864 / 221.456 (-48%)
08./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 7.613 / 2.421.880 (-49%)
09./08. [NSW] Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (Sega) {2019.07.24} (¥4.990) - 4.775 / 40.406 (-53%)
10./10. [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball (Konami) {2019.06.27} (¥6.980) - 4.674 / 148.837 (-49%)
11./09. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 4.663 / 1.092.177 (-51%)
12./15. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World [2][Best Price] (Capcom) {2019.07.18} (¥2.990) - 4.119 / 26.146 (-25%)
13./11. [PS4] Professional Baseball Spirits 2019 (Konami) {2019.07.18} (¥8.800) - 4.110 / 238.543 (-54%)
14./13. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 4.005 / 3.140.434 (-38%)
15./07. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 3.897 / 1.612.656 (-63%)
16./14. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 3.628 / 1.385.558 (-34%)
17./12. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4: We Are Looking Up at the Same Sky (Level 5) {2019.06.20} (¥5.980) - 3.419 / 260.995 (-56%)
18./16. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 2.865 / 672.941 (-48%)
19./17. [NSW] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - Complete Edition (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.08.08} (¥6.800) - 2.060 / 18.427
20./00. [NSW] Mary Skelter 2 # (Compile Heart) {2019.08.22} (¥7.200) - 2.056 / NEU
21./18. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 1.910 / 360.671 (-42%)
22./19. [NSW] Rune Factory 4 Special # (Marvelous) {2019.07.25} (¥4.980) - 1.711 / 52.473 (-44%)
23./26. [NSW] Tetris 99 (Nintendo) {2019.08.09} (¥3.418) - 1.635 / 6.638 (-34%)
24./23. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 1.574 / 1.996.222 (-42%)
25./20. [PS4] Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (Sega) {2019.07.24} (¥4.990) - 1.531 / 13.551 (-46%)
26./22. [PSV] Professional Baseball Spirits 2019 (Konami) {2019.07.18} (¥7.500) - 1.520 / 63.420 (-45%)
27./21. [NSW] Doraemon: Story of Seasons (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.06.13} (¥6.100) - 1.518 / 88.932 (-46%)
28./00. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [2][New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2018.12.20} (¥3.500) - 1.492 / 41.199
29./28. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 1.327 / 745.640 (-46%)
30./24. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris [Special Price] (Sega) {2019.08.08} (¥3.490) - 1.323 / 5.816 (-51%)


