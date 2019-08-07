Update 1.0.3 zu Wolfenstein: Youngblood veröffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
Consoles // Mittwoch, 07. August 2019 um 16:06 von
Für das kürzlich veröffentlichte Game Wolfenstein: Youngblood hat das Entwicklerstudio Bethesda in Zusammenarbeit mit MachineGames und Arkane Studiosjetzt ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.0.3 und ist ab sofort für die PC-, Xbox One- und PS4-Plattform verfügbar. Für die Nintendo Switch-Plattform erfolgt der Release "später".
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Patch Highlights
- Crash fixes: This update fixes crash issues for multiple platforms, including crashes for Windows 7 users running at specific resolutions; and crashes caused by attempting specific in-game actions.
- Audio fixes: Fixed issues causing sounds to suddenly “drop out.”
- 100% Completion & Achievements: Fixed issues that could prevent players from reaching 100% completion of Wolfenstein: Youngblood. (Finding everything in the game.) This includes players being unable to previously complete the Partisan achievement.
- PC - Inviting friends: We’ve made it easier for players to invite their friends to games, specifically for players on Steam and using the Buddy Pass.
Crash Fixes
All Platforms
- Fixed a crash that could occur if the player used Crush in specific areas of Riverside.
PC
- Fixed an issue causing frequent crashes on Windows 7 machines with high-end video cards. Previously, the game would crash if the player attempted to use the following resolutions:
- 3440x1440 borderless window
- 2560x1080 borderless window
- 2560x1080 fullscreen
- This occurred primarily with Windows 7 users using GTX 1080 cards but may have affected other users as well.
- AMD has released new drivers to resolve a crash that could occur on Radeon RX5700 series graphics products. Please update your drivers immediately.
- Details can be found at: https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-19-7-5
For PC users experiencing the "Could not write crash dump" error:
“Could not write crash dump” is default messaging given when the game client crashes and could be caused by several reasons. If you are encountering this message, particularly when attempting to start the game, here are some things to look at:
- Please verify that your PC meets the minimum specifications of the game, found here.
- Frequently, this error occurs due to old drivers or drivers that did not have a clean installation. (For example, users who upgraded to a video card from a different manufacturer without uninstalling their previous drivers.) Make sure you have the latest drivers, and it is recommended that you perform a clean install using tools such as Display Driver Uninstaller.
If you still experiencing this issue and are using the latest drivers after a clean install with a PC that meets the minimum specs, please contact our support team at https://help.bethesda.net and provide your DXDiag and MSInfo. You can find instructions on how to create those here.
PlayStation 4
- Fixed a multiplayer crash that would occur if the Client player pressed an elevator button while the Host player was in the Journal menu on the Weapons tab.
Audio Fixes
All Platforms
- Fixed an audio dropout issue that could occur when toggling the Kugelgewehr flashlight on and off. This audio dropout would persist until the game was restarted.
- Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause sound effects to cut out when using the flashlight.
- Reduced the frequency of an issue that caused a variety of audio issues (volume levels, dropouts, etc.) when killing multiple [censored] rapidly with the ElektroKraftWerk weapon.
- Rebalanced several VO levels to bring them in line with the rest of the game.
Gameplay Fixes
All Platforms
- Fixed an issue preventing Client players from picking up heavy weapon ammo from downed enemies if they had the Bigger Guns perk. All players with the Bigger Guns perk will now be able to pick up heavy weapon ammo dropped by enemies.
- Resolved an issue that was causing Client players to do substantially more damage than higher-level Host players in co-op.
- Fixed an issue where the “Lothar and Juju’s Trap” mission could become blocked if the player first completed the “Missing Partner” mission as a Client player.
- Fixed an issue that could allow drones to spawn from drone towers even after players turned them off with the floppy disk code.
PlayStation 4
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Ubergarde to fail to spawn in the Da'at Yichud Labs area. This enemy should now spawn correctly for all users.
Art, Graphics, and User Interface Fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause objective markers for the “Destroy the Machines” mission to display in-world and on the minimap when the mission was not active.
- Fixed an issue that was causing elevator buttons in the Tower 2 landing pad to flicker between displays, resulting in players sometimes choosing the wrong floor despite it appearing correct.
- Fixed an issue where Lothar was missing teleport animations and visual FX for Client players.
- Fixed some areas of missing fog that was affecting vistas.
- Added a notification to warn players of poor network conditions.
Online Co-Op Fixes
PC
- Steam – Added the ability to use the Buddy Pass from the Escape menu while in-game, rather than having to be on the main menu to invite a Buddy.
- Steam – Fixed an issue that could prevent Friends of a Host whose Steam profile is set to “Private” from seeing or joining their session.
- Steam – Added additional notifications when a Steam user attempts to retrieve the friends list when their Steam profile is set to “Private.” Players will now be notified: “Could not retrieve your Steam Friends List. Please check the Privacy settings of your Steam Profile.”
- Changed “Find Player” to “Find Bethesda.net Player” on the PC BNET dropdown to clarify flow for finding and inviting friends.
Xbox One
- Fixed an issue that could prevent players with a suspended game from properly accepting a co-op invite.
Achievements/Trophies and Game Completion Fixes
All Platforms
- The “Revive” tutorial somehow went missing. We have added the tutorial back into the game and players can now complete the game to 100%.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing some players from unlocking the “Partisan” achievement despite meeting the criteria.
PC
- Fixed an issue that was preventing Client players from completing the “Slide ‘n Shoot” challenge.
Miscellaneous Fixes
PC
- We previously released a hotfix that prevents users from using a 3rd-party application to cheat and add unlimited Silver Coins, Wolfenstein: Youngblood’s in-game earnable currency. This note is intended to clarify this fix.