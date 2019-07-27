Zweites Update zu PokÃ©mon: Letâ€™s Go, Pikachu! & Letâ€™s Go, Evoli! verÃ¶ffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
Nintendo Switch // Samstag, 27. Juli 2019 um 12:20 von
FÃ¼r die Games PokÃ©mon: Letâ€™s Go, Pikachu! & Letâ€™s Go, Evoli! hat Nintendo und das Entwicklerstudio GameFreak jetzt das inzwischen zweite Update dazu verÃ¶ffentlicht.
Das Update trÃ¤gt die Versionsnummer 1.0.2, ist ab sofort verfÃ¼gbar und behebt zwei kleinere Fehler im Game. Der offizielle Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
- Fixed the issue where you could not Link Trade after being disconnected during Link Trade (Local wireless connection or Internet) when the number of hours played is “999:59”.
- Fixed the issue where if you entered the wrong code/password 10 times for the Mystery Gift, you could not enter the code/password even after a set amount of time had passed.
- For customers who have already experienced the issues, the issues will be resolved after downloading Update data (Ver. 1.0.2).