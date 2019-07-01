Einloggen

Update 1.0.1 zu Fire Emblem: Three Houses...

Update 1.0.1 zu Fire Emblem: Three Houses veröffentlicht

Changelog inside ...

Nintendo Switch // Samstag, 27. Juli 2019 um 12:08 von needcoffee

Für das Nintendo Switch-exklusive Game Fire Emblem: Three Houses hat Nintendo und Entwicklerstudio Intelligent Systems das erste Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.0.1, ist ab sofort verfügbar und beinhaltet folgende Bugfixes und Anpassungen:

  • Adds an “Additional Contents” link to the Nintendo eShop on the Title Screen.
  • You can now change the outfit of the protagonist in your room, in the Monastery. (If you buy the Expansion Pass, you can switch to the Officers Academy Uniform)
    • This change is only reflected in the Monastery and during battles.
  • Fixes various issues to improve the gameplay experience.


