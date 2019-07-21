Die unabhÃ¤ngige Spieleschau #14: Hunt the Night
In dieser Ausgabe: Hunt the Night, eine 16-Bit Hommage an Bloodborne/Dark Souls und Secret of Mana
Sonntag, 21. Juli 2019
Das spanisches Entwicklerstudio Moonlight Games will mit Hunt the Night eine Kombination aus den Dark Fantasy-Games Bloodborne/Dark Souls und The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past/Secret of Mana erschaffen - inklusive eigene Charme in Form von Musik und Artstyle. Das durch Kickstarter-querfinanzierte Game hat vor einigen Tagen das offizielle Ziel einer Nintendo Switch- neben der PS4/PC-Version erreicht und soll Oktober 2020 offiziell erscheinen.
Im Game wird man die Stadt Medhram samt Ruinen und Horror-Elemente entdecken. Die vielen Dungeons sind voll gepackt mit Fallen, RÃ¤tseln und Gegnern, die ihr mit diversen Waffen und "schwarzen" Magieeffekten lÃ¶sen beziehungsweise erledigen mÃ¼sst. Durch diese Kraft der Magie kÃ¶nnt ihr euch zeitweise schneller bewegen, durch verschlossene Gitter gleiten oder euch einfach im Schatten der Dunkelheit verstecken. Ein Upgrade und Build-System lÃ¤sst euch eure KrÃ¤fte anpassen und/oder verbessern, um nach und nach die mehr als 12 Bosse im Game besiegen zu kÃ¶nnen.
The difficulty of the game is high but rewarding, especially in the intense battles against bosses.
The art design, music and story capture this essence and complement each other creating a unique experience.
If you love Bloodborne and Dark Souls style dark fantasy games, a high but rewarding difficulty, build creation, gameplay that rewards the playersâ€™ skills and the exploration and graphic style of classics like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Secret of mana games, Hunt the Night is for you!
- A huge dark world to explore in a combination of action-adventure games and dark fantasy lore!Â
- Play as Vesper, the main character, and her darkness counterpart, Umbra, simultaneously.Â
- Explore all kinds of locations, from ancient cathedrals, huge libraries of knowledge and lost kingdoms, to moving trains and floating cities.Â
- Customize the upgrades of your weapons and equip the armour that best suits your gameplay: critical damage, life steal, poison, close combat, firepower, etc.
- Survive to huge dungeons full of traps, enemies, puzzles and challenges.
- More than 12 challenging Bosses with multiple and innovative mechanics along with intense combats with several phases.Â
- Immersive and adapted music to every moment, boss and location. With the collaboration of Hiroki Kikuta, Secret of Mana composer.Â
- Combination of both traditional 2D animations with 3D effects.
- Script of more than 200 pages for a story of overcoming, balance and redemption.
- Photo by Jonny Caspari on Unsplash