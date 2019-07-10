Kleines Bugfix-Update zu FIFA 19 erschienen
Ab sofort verfügbar!
Consoles // Mittwoch, 10. Juli 2019 um 19:02 von
Für FIFA 19 hat das Entwicklerstudio EA jetzt ein neues kleines Bugfix-Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.19 und steht ab sofort für die PC-, Xbox One-, Nintendo Switch- und PS4 Plattform zum Herunterladen.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Hey FIFA Fans, The latest title update for FIFA 19 is now available on PC, XB1 and PS4 and includes the changes below.
Gameplay:
Made the following changes:
- Multiple technical changes focused on Gameplay Responsiveness.
- For details around these changes, please check out this article.
FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT):
Addressed the following issues:
- Players being unable to broadcast the post-match flow following a match in FUT Champions or Division Rivals.
Career Mode:
Addressed the following issues:
- Custom Players brought into Career Mode had incorrect 2D portraits.https://twitter.com/easportsfifa
Thanks to those who’ve provided feedback. Throughout the course of the FIFA 19 season we'll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available.
The FIFA Team