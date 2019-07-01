Update 1.0.1 zu Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer veröffentlicht
Weitere Updates sind geplant ...
Das Entwicklerstudio Brace Yourself Games hat jetzt für das Nintendo Switch-exklusive Game Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer ein kleines Bugfix-Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.0.1, ist ab sofort verfügbar und behebt zwei kleine Fehler im Game.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
- Fixed a crash that could occur after dying in Permadeath Mode (or Daily Challenge)
- Fixed an issue that could place wind turbine crates in front of doors in dungeons, blocking progression
Laut Entwicklerstudio Brace Yourself Games sind weitere Bugfix-Updates für einen späteren Release geplant.