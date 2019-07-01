Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Update 1.0.1 zu Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of...

Update 1.0.1 zu Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer veröffentlicht

Weitere Updates sind geplant ...

Nintendo Switch // Samstag, 06. Juli 2019 um 13:14 von needcoffee

Das Entwicklerstudio Brace Yourself Games hat jetzt für das Nintendo Switch-exklusive Game Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer ein kleines Bugfix-Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.0.1, ist ab sofort verfügbar und behebt zwei kleine Fehler im Game.

Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

We had a small bug fix update for Cadence of Hyrule yesterday, containing:

- Fixed a crash that could occur after dying in Permadeath Mode (or Daily Challenge)
- Fixed an issue that could place wind turbine crates in front of doors in dungeons, blocking progression

Laut Entwicklerstudio Brace Yourself Games sind weitere Bugfix-Updates für einen späteren Release geplant.


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.