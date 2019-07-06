Die unabhängige Spieleschau #13: Police Stories
In dieser Ausgabe: Police Stories, das Hotline Miami-Game mit Polizei ...
Consoles // Samstag, 06. Juli 2019 um 12:36 von
Police Stories erinnert stark an Hotline Miami mit Polizei-Skin: Es handelt sich nämlich um ein Top-down Shooter, in dem ihr als Polizei in verschiedenen Behausungen interagiert. Schießfreudige Kriminelle können effektiv beschossen werden bzw. verhaftet werden, unschuldige Leute müssen hingegen gerettet werden. Dabei liegt die Entscheidung ganz bei euch.
Unterstützung bekommt ihr durch euren Kollegen Rick Jones. Dieser kann auf Befehl Wache halten, Türen öffnen oder eine Blendgranate zur Absicherung einsetzen. Die Rolle von Rick Jones kann außerdem ein zweiter Spieler als Co-op-Partner übernehmen. Die zufallsgenerierte Umgebungen offenbaren jedes Mal eine neue Überraschung und sorgen für einen steigenden Schwierigkeitsgrad beziehungsweise für neue Frische.
Das über Kickstarter querfinanzierte Game wird von Entwicklerstudio Mighty Morgan und Publisher HypeTrain Digital entwickelt. Am 19. September wird Police Stories für Nintendo Switch, PS4 und Xbox One offiziell erscheinen.
We present a fresh take on top-down shooters, inspired by gritty police TV shows and films of the 90’s - it puts a larger emphasis on tactics and forces you to make split second decisions every time you play. Don’t create any unnecessary casualties, push the perps to drop the weapon or shoot to kill – sometimes the situation leaves you with no other choice.
Core Mechanics:
- The Surrender System allows you to apprehend the suspects without resorting to violence. Firing a warning shot near them or engaging in melee combat are just a few ways of how you can make them submit.
- Issue commands to your fellow cop Rick Jones. Make sure to use him wisely - and who knows, he might just save your life one more time. In addition, directing your partner gives him boosts for accuracy and reflexes, so it's better not to leave him on his own.
- Randomly placed criminals, hostages and evidences make every new level run a unique one. Every time you restart assignment the situation changes, leading to new interesting situations and opportunities.
- As a law enforcement officer, you will have access to end-of-the-line police equipment, including such gadgets as under door cameras, door blast charges and much more.
- Various types of lawbreakers, from small petty criminals to well organised gangs and terrorists. Each type has not only unique weapons, but different behaviour and shooting skills.
- Try not to get spotted, don't waste bullets, regularly check your surroundings and make sure to take criminals down quietly.
- All your steps and actions are scored in real time. Playing rough won't get you high enough result to start a next mission - so keep that in mind!
- Local and Online Co-op. Completing levels with a friend sounds like a lot of fun, doesn't it?
- With a full-scale Level Editor players all over the world can create thousand of amazing assignments. We’d really love to make a system where you can upload, download and vote for best levels.
