'FLYING HIGH'-Update zu Crackdown 3 veröffentlicht
Fliegt höher mit einen Wingsuit ...
XBOX One // Montag, 01. Juli 2019 um 08:36 von
Der Support geht weiter: Das Entwicklerstudio Sumo Digital hat jetzt ein großes Update mit der Bezeichnung "FLYING HIGH" für das Xbox One/PC-exklusive Game Crackdown 3 veröffentlicht.
Neben einigen Bugfixes für die Kampagne, 14 neue Achievements und 500 Gamescore umfasst das Update auch einen "Wingsuit" und ein paar neue Waffen.
Today we bring you the Flying High update for Crackdown 3 Campaign. In this update you will find an Agency Wingsuit. Take to the skies and compete in Wingsuit races. Bring MORE BOOM to the game with all new weapons like the Cluster Duck grenade, Hellstorm Flare or Agency Peacekeeper Beacon. Last but not least, we have FOUR MORE elemental melee weapons like the Flaming Sword, Electric Hammer, Ice Mace and Chimera Axe. Go to town and collect 14 new achievements and 500 Gamerscore.
To help Agents complete the Orb Hunter and Orb Master achievements, we’ve made a couple key adjustments:
Once you collect 75% of all Agility Orbs in the game, we’re boosting the signal for any remaining ones, meaning you’ll now be able to see and hear them from farther away.
Similarly, once you collect 75% of all Hidden Orbs, you’ll now be able to hear remaining ones from farther away. (Obviously since they’re “hidden”, you still have to look around and find them in the world. We can’t make it too easy on you.)
Remember: You can track your Orb collection stats on the “Select Agent” screen in-game, or by checking your progress toward Crackdown 3 Achievements.
Kommentar:
Vielen Dank an Nullpointer für den Newshinweis im Forum!