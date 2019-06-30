Umfangreiches Update zu Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled für nächste Woche angekündigt
Freut euch auf das Grand Prix-Content ...
Consoles // Sonntag, 30. Juni 2019 um 13:20 von
Activision und Entwicklerstudio Beenox hatten sich erst kürzlich zum Post Launch-Content für Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled geäußert (Wir berichteten). Jetzt hat man für das erste große Update - erscheint nächste Woche am 3. Juli - einige Details genannt: So umfasst das Update den bereits angekündigten Grand Prix-Modus mit Online Leaderboards und "Twilight Tour", eine neue Strecke für das Game. Zudem werden einige Bugs gefixt und die PS4-spezifische Speicherproblem-Thematik behoben.
Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
The update is set to go live on July 3, along with the first Grand Prix, the amazing Nitro Tour. Below are details of what will be included in the patch.
Save Data Corruption Issue:
PS4 players, we have identified that your save data file has a chance to corrupt if the data for race ghosts in Time Trials becomes too large. This has impacted players who complete many Time Trial races.
We’ve been working to properly fix the issue and it will be addressed in this patch. In the meantime, we recommend that PS4 players avoid playing Time Trials as a preventative measure. This issue should not occur for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One players. Alternatively, PS4 players have the option to backup save data on an external storage device or backup save data to the cloud as an extra precaution.
We are blown away by the community support for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and to say thank you for your patience while we work on these adjustments, we will be providing a one-time 2,500 Wumpa Coin gift to all players on all platforms who play Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled while connected to the internet starting this weekend through July 4th. Expect this bonus to go live within 24 hours. Players can receive this bonus by completing a race while connected to the internet and then accessing the Pit Stop.† We encourage our players to submit support tickets through Activision Support if any issues or questions arise, because it helps us more quickly address issues impacting the community.
Features and Content Additions:
1. Introduction of the Grand Prix content:
The Nitro Tour Grand Prix will be going live and you can begin earning Nitro Points and unlocking a variety of bonus customization content by completing challenges found within the Grand Prix menu†.
“Twilight Tour” will be a brand-new track available to Local Arcade and Online modes. The character Tawna will able to be earned through completing Grand Prix challenges and earning Nitro Points. You will also be able to earn additional new items including karts, skins, stickers, decal, and paint jobs!
Note: Tawna and the items described above can only be earned for a limited time by completing Grand Prix challenges while connected to the internet. Once the current Grand Prix season ends, they will no longer be available to earn through Grand Prix challenges until they may appear in the Pit Stop at a later date.
2. Introduction of Online Leaderboards:
Leaderboards will be added to the Grand Prix Menu.
· Nitro Point Online Leaderboard
You can earn Nitro Points by completing challenges accessible in the Grand Prix menu. The more Nitro Points you gather, the higher you’ll climb the leaderboard!
· Championship Leaderboard
You can earn points based on your performance while playing online multiplayer: You’re given a number of points each time you complete a race in online multiplayer†. You receive more points the higher your placement is when each race is over (first is the most, and eighth place is the least). The Leaderboard is unlocked after you finish your first online race.
Leaderboard rewards will be distributed on the first day following the Grand Prix and will reset at the end of each Grand Prix season.
3. The Pit Stop
A variety of new content will be added to the Pit Stop including karts, characters, character skins, decals, paint jobs, wheels, and kart stickers that can be redeemed with Wumpa Coins†. Don’t forget to check the Pit Stop to see refreshed content!
When visiting the Pit Stop, you’ll notice that items that were added as part of the Nitro Tour Grand Prix have little Nitro cannisters over their icons. You’ll notice the same thing in the customization menu over the same icons. This small Nitro cannister with a percentage tied to it denotes the extra Nitro Point boost you’ll get whenever completing challenges with these customization options equipped. The percentage increase stacks with each customization item you have equipped. So get collecting, and get stacking!
As a special call-out to some of the new additions, the “Nitro Squad” characters Ami, Megumi, Isabella, and Liz can be redeemed using Wumpa Coins in the Pit Stop and flags from nations around the world will be added as kart stickers.
4. Online
Podium animations will be added to online matches when you finish in the top 3 of an online multiplayer race.
5. User Interface Improvements
A “Message of the Day” feature will be added to the Main Menu. Check back daily when your system is connected to the internet for important messages!
6. Wumpa Coin Earn Rate
Adjustments will be made to the Wumpa Coin earn rate, and additional information on the earn rate will be added to the end-of-race report, so you can know how you got to your number.
7. Character Icons
The mini-map icons and racer icons will now represent the character skin that you have equipped.
8. Patches: Issues of Note
The following issues will be addressed in the patch:
8a. Global Save File Corruption Issue on PS4:
Will address the global save data issue that has been affecting PS4 players
8b. Pit Stop:
Will address an issue where Users were unable to purchase the “Electron Aqua” paint from the pit stop.
8c. Online:
Will address various known online stability issues related to the lobby, arcade, adventure, other parts of the game, and menus.
8d. Tracks:
Collisions of certain maps have been reworked to remove stuck spots and possible exploit areas, along with an improvement to fidelity.
8e. User Interface:
An issue where personal Time Trial and Relic scores are not highlighted in the “Highscores” menu will be addressed.
8f. Community Feedback:
All villains from CNK will now be protected by the Velo mask when racing with that Power Up.
That’s it for this patch. If you have a question or issue while playing the game, feel free to reach out to Activision Support; we’re more than happy to assist you!