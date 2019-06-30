Days Gone: Update 1.21 schaltet wöchentliche Herausforderungen frei und fixt einige kleinere Bugs
Das Update ist knapp 23 GB groß ...
Playstation 4 // Sonntag, 30. Juni 2019 um 13:09 von
Für das PS4-exklusive Game Days Gone wurde jetzt das Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.21 veröffentlicht. Das Update ist mit knapp 23 GB ziemlich groß und kann ab sofort heruntergeladen werden. Durch das Update werden die wöchentlichen Herausforderungen freigeschaltet und einige Bugs im Game gefixt. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Days Gone Update Version 1.21 Full Patch Notes
Weekly DLC Challenges
- “Surrounded” is the first DLC challenge drop! It’s you VS. an endless Horde of Freakers! Survive the Horde as long as possible by utilizing your weapons, traps, and the environment. Increase the time on the timer by taking down Freakers and maximizing your score!
- Each week on Friday, we will unlock a new challenge for you to master! (Will confirm day/time)
- Earn a Bronze, Silver, or Gold rank to earn credits to buy new characters, custom accents, and rings
- Once you complete a challenge, you will earn that challenge’s Patch which will be permanently shown on Deacon’s jacket in both challenge and story mode!
- Free new custom accent has been added to our story mode, “Farewell Mongrels”
- New trophies have been added exclusive to the new weekly challenges
Progression Issues
- Lisa will not get stuck on the house terrain during the mission ”Lots Of Sick People”
- After finishing the objective in “You Don’t Want to Know”, you should be able to properly loot your bounty
General Fixes
- Picking up and swapping weapons on the ground has been changed to the “Triangle” button
- A fix has added to fade away the Stat Upgrade and Trust Level banner from the player’s UI
- Swarmers and the Horde should now vault through windows properly
- The Breaker’s AI should function correctly when traps are utilized
- Leaving flashback missions should now retain your melee weapon and proper ammo count
- Rendering issue has been resolved with a certain set of NPCs
- Localization fixes
- Various bug fixes and miscellaneous crash fixes