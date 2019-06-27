ID@Xbox Game Pass: Zweiter Showcase veröffentlicht
Zahlreiche Indie Spiele vorgestellt
XBOX One // Donnerstag, 27. Juni 2019 um 18:53 von
Microsoft hat den neuen ID@Xbox Showcase heute veröffentlicht. Dabei wurden erneut zahlreiche Indie Spiele angekündigt, die in Zukunft für den Xbox Game Pass erscheinen werden.
- My Time at Portia
- Unavowed
- Bad North
- Machinarium
- Timespinner
- Undertale
- Blair Witch
- Pathologic 2
- Secret Neighbor
- Way to the Woods
- Spiritfarer
- Creature in the Well
- UnderMine
- Star Renegades
- Worms W.M.D
- For the King
- GoNNER
- The Banner Saga 3
- Yoku's Island Express
- Totally Accurate Battle SImulator
- Unto the End
- Night Call
- Felix the Reaper
- Dead Static Drive
- Ikenfell
- Broforce
- RUINER
- Hotline Miami
- The Messenger
- Hatoful Boyfriend