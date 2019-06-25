Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 - Nominierte bekannt gegeben
Die Gewinner werden am Donnerstag bekannt gegeben
Dienstag, 25. Juni 2019
Beinahe zwei Wochen nach der E3 wurden heute die Game Critics Awards Nominierten für die Messe bekannt gegeben. Die Jury besteht aus Journalisten von 64 Fachmedien. Um nominiert zu werden, mussten die Spiele mindestens fünf Minuten auf der Messe spielbar gewesen sein. Titel wie Cyberpunk 2077 oder Dying Light 2 werden aber spezielle Ehrungen erhalten.
BEST OF SHOW
Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix/Square Enix for PS4)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
BEST ORIGINAL GAME
12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna for PC, Xbox)
Bleeding Edge (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios for PC, Xbox)
Control (Remedy/505 Games for PC, PS4, Xbox)
John Wick Hex (Bithell Games/Good Shepherd for Mac, PC)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division for PC, PS4, Xbox)
BEST CONSOLE GAME
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix/Square Enix for PS4)
Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo for Switch)
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo EPD/Nintendo for Switch)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/EA for PS4, Xbox)
Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft for PS4, Xbox)
BEST PC GAME
Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
Control (Remedy/505 Games for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Wolfenstein: Youngblood (MachineGames/Arkane/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)
BEST VR/AR GAME
Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru/Oculus Studios for PC)
Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios for PC)
Minecraft Earth (Mojang/Xbox Game Studios for Android, iOS)
Phantom: Covert Ops (nDreams/Oculus Studios for Oculus Quest, PC)
Sniper Elite VR (Just Add Water/Rebellion for PC, PS4)
BEST HARDWARE/PERIPHERAL
Sega Genesis Mini (Sega)
Smach Z (Smach)
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Microsoft)
BEST ACTION GAME
Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)
Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios for PC, Xbox)
Wolfenstein: Youngblood (MachineGames/Arkane/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME
Control (Remedy/505 Games for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo for Switch)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox)
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo EPD/Nintendo for Switch)
Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (CyberConnect2/Bandai Namco for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix/Square Enix for PS4)
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Pokémon Sword and Shield (Game Freak/The Pokemon Co. for Switch)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division for PC, PS4, Xbox)
BEST RACING GAME
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox)
F1 2019 (Codemasters for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios for PC, Xbox)
GRID (Codemasters for PC, PS4, Xbox)
BEST SPORTS GAME
eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (Konami for PS4, Xbox)
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Sega for Switch)
Madden NFL 20 (EA Tiburon/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Roller Champions (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft for PC)
BEST STRATEGY GAME
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Wicked Witch/Forgotten Empires/Tantalus/Xbox Game Studios for PC)
Desperados III (Mimimi Productions/THQ Nordic for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo for Switch)
John Wick Hex (Bithell Games/Good Shepherd for Mac, PC)
Phoenix Point (Snapshot Games for Mac, PC, Xbox)
BEST FAMILY/SOCIAL GAME
Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver for PC)
Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo for Switch)
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Sega for Switch)
Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Xbox Game Studios for PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox)
Pokémon Sword and Shield (Game Freak/The Pokemon Co. for Switch)
BEST ONLINE MULTIPLAYER
Bleeding Edge (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios for PC, Xbox)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios for PC, Xbox)
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
Wolfenstein: Youngblood (MachineGames/Arkane/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch Xbox)
BEST INDEPENDENT GAME
12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna for PC, Xbox)
Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver for Linux, Mac, PC)
Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver for PC)
John Wick Hex (Bithell Games/Good Shepherd for Mac, PC)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna for Switch)
BEST ONGOING GAME
Destiny 2 (Bungie for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix for Mac, PC, PS4)
Fortnite (Epic for Android, iOS, Mac, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox)
Monster Hunter World (Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)