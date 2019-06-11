Einloggen

Update 1.33 zu Star Wars Battlefront II verÃ¶ffentlicht...

Update 1.33 zu Star Wars Battlefront II verÃ¶ffentlicht

Der Support geht weiter ...

Consoles // Dienstag, 11. Juni 2019 um 16:50 von needcoffee

Zu Star Wars Battlefront II hat das Entwicklerstudio EA jetzt ein neues reines Bugfixes-Update verÃ¶ffentlicht. Das Update ist ab sofort fÃ¼r sÃ¤mtliche Plattform verfÃ¼gbar und hebt das Game auf die Versionsnummer 1.33 an. FÃ¼r Ende Juni ist zudem ein weiteres Update fÃ¼r das Game geplant.

Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

Hello there,

Weâ€™re releasing a small update this month to address some balancing concerns and issues, including reducing Anakinâ€™s effectiveness in modes like Capital Supremacy and Galactic Assault, where he can cut through troopers too easily, while retaining his capabilities when facing off against a villain.

Weâ€™ve also worked on a few community requests, including changing Darth Maulâ€™s Furious Throw to a horizontal throw and reducing the number of players required to begin some modes. This ability now has a significantly larger hitbox, meaning it can more easily hit the designated target and multiple enemies at once. Because of this, weâ€™re reducing the damage it does so that it doesnâ€™t become over-powered. Weâ€™ll keep monitoring feedback and balance for further tweaks to keep it fun, powerful, and fair.

More changes will come in a much larger update on the 26th of June. Until then, see you on the battlefront!

Release Notes:

Balancing tweaks for Anakin Skywalker:

  • Reduced the duration of the choking during Anakin's Retribution ability from 4 to 2 seconds.
  • Anakin's Retribution does not charge up based on damage received during Heroic Might.
  • Heroic Might no longer deals increased damage as Anakin takes damage. The abilityâ€™s radius still increases as Anakin takes damage.
  • Increased base damage of Heroic Might from 70 to 90 against heroes.
  • Reduced base damage of Heroic Might from 130 to 120 against troopers.

Darth Maul:

  • Darth Maul now throws his lightsaber horizontally instead of vertically, creating a much wider hit-box for his attack. The Furious Throw ability base damage is now reduced from 150 to 75 to balance the abilityâ€™s improved accuracy. Improved VFX and Animation related to the ability.

Game Modes
Reduced the minimum number of players required to start the following game modes

  • Blast from 8 to 4
  • Strike from 8 to 4
  • Heroes Vs. Villains from 8 to 6

All Other Improvements

  • The mini-map in Heroes vs Villains will now work similarly to Hero Showdown and will not constantly show all players on screen.
  • Heroes will now cost the same amount of Battle Points across all maps.
  • Fixed an issue where Idenâ€™s Droid Batteries Star Card was granting incorrect recharge time values for the Stun Droid ability.
  • Fixed an issue where Han Solo would be unable to jump if the Sharpshooter ability got cancelled or interrupted.
  • Fixed an issue where the DC-15LE weapon would have no crosshair when close aiming, if the Improved Zoom attachment was equipped.
  • Fixed a visual issue with the animation of the back gear of the 91st Recon Corps.
  • Fixed an issue where one of the roofs on Kamino allowed players to jump out of map geometry.
  • Fixed a visual issue with the brightness of the Command Post projections on Geonosis and Kashyyyk.
  • Fixed an issue where LAAT pilots would be seen floating in air when boarding the Dreadnought on Geonosis - Capital Supremacy.

Deployment Info

  • 08:00 UTC PC
  • 09:00 UTC PS4
  • 10:00 UTC Xbox One


