Weichen stellen fÃ¼r Project Scarlett: Microsoft beendet AbwÃ¤rtskompatibilitÃ¤t-Programm fÃ¼r die jetzige Xbox-Generation

Ein letztes Mal noch ein paar neue Games im AbwÃ¤rtskompatibilitÃ¤t-Katalog ...

XBOX One // Dienstag, 11. Juni 2019 um 01:27 von needcoffee

Wie Microsoft soeben in der Xbox Inside-PK bekannt gibt, wird das AbwÃ¤rtskompatibilitÃ¤t-Programm fÃ¼r die jetzige Xbox-Generation ab sofort eingestellt. UrsprÃ¼nglich wurde die Funktion auf der E3 2015 angekÃ¼ndigt und umfasst Ã¼ber 600 Games, die heute im Katalog verfÃ¼gbar sind. Man ruht sich aber nicht aus: Das Team arbeitet jetzt an der AbwÃ¤rtskompatibilitÃ¤t-Funktion fÃ¼r Project Scarlett, welches fÃ¼r 2020 geplant ist.

Zum Schluss gibt es noch ein paar Games, die ab sofort kompatibel bzw. fÃ¼r die Xbox One X in 4K neu aufgelegt werden:

New Original Xbox Games Announced Today

- Armed and Dangerous
- Indiana Jones and the Emperorâ€™s Tomb
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
- Tom Clancyâ€™s Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancyâ€™s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
- Tom Clancyâ€™s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancyâ€™s Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict


New Xbox One X Enhanced Updates Available Today

- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Kazooie Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie
- Kameo Elements of Power
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Viva PiÃ±ata
- Viva PiÃ±ata: Trouble in Paradise


New Xbox 360 Fan-Favorites Available This Week

- Asuraâ€™s Wrath
- Battlefield 2: Modern Combat
- Enchanted Arms
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Far Cry Classic
- Far Cry Instincts Predator
- Infinite Undiscovery
- Peter Jacksonâ€™s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
- Skate
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syndicate
- Too Human
- Unreal Tournament III


