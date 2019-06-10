Weichen stellen fÃ¼r Project Scarlett: Microsoft beendet AbwÃ¤rtskompatibilitÃ¤t-Programm fÃ¼r die jetzige Xbox-Generation
Ein letztes Mal noch ein paar neue Games im AbwÃ¤rtskompatibilitÃ¤t-Katalog ...
XBOX One // Dienstag, 11. Juni 2019
Wie Microsoft soeben in der Xbox Inside-PK bekannt gibt, wird das AbwÃ¤rtskompatibilitÃ¤t-Programm fÃ¼r die jetzige Xbox-Generation ab sofort eingestellt. UrsprÃ¼nglich wurde die Funktion auf der E3 2015 angekÃ¼ndigt und umfasst Ã¼ber 600 Games, die heute im Katalog verfÃ¼gbar sind. Man ruht sich aber nicht aus: Das Team arbeitet jetzt an der AbwÃ¤rtskompatibilitÃ¤t-Funktion fÃ¼r Project Scarlett, welches fÃ¼r 2020 geplant ist.
- Armed and Dangerous
- Indiana Jones and the Emperorâ€™s Tomb
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
- Tom Clancyâ€™s Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancyâ€™s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
- Tom Clancyâ€™s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancyâ€™s Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Kazooie Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie
- Kameo Elements of Power
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Viva PiÃ±ata
- Viva PiÃ±ata: Trouble in Paradise
- Asuraâ€™s Wrath
- Battlefield 2: Modern Combat
- Enchanted Arms
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Far Cry Classic
- Far Cry Instincts Predator
- Infinite Undiscovery
- Peter Jacksonâ€™s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
- Skate
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syndicate
- Too Human
- Unreal Tournament III