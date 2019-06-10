Story Creator-Mode zu Assassin's Creed Odyssey angekÃ¼ndigt
Ab sofort verfÃ¼gbar!
Consoles // Montag, 10. Juni 2019 um 21:58 von
Im Rahmen der Pre-E3-Show von Ubisoft wurde soeben der Story Creator-Mode zu Assassin's Creed Odyssey offiziell angekÃ¼ndigt. Dank diesen Modus kÃ¶nnen eigene Story/Quests im Game entworfen werden und der Community zum Herunterladen bereitgestellt werden.
Weitere Informationen, einige EinfÃ¼hrungsvideos und ein Benutzerhandbuch lassen sich auf der offiziellen Webseite einsehen: Klick mich!
THE ONLY LIMIT IS YOUR IMAGINATION â€“ With a fully flexible quest editor at your fingertips, write the stories you want to tell, how you want to tell them
MIX AND MATCH QUEST OBJECTIVES â€“ Choose from a selection of quest objectives from Assassin's Creed Odyssey such as Go To, Assassinate, Free and more to build fun and challenging Stories
CREATE BRANCHING NARRATIVES â€“ Based on the interactive branching dialogue system from the main Assassin's Creed Odyssey game, craft your own branching narratives with multiple outcomes
INTERACT WITH HISTORY LIKE NEVER BEFORE â€“ Choose from the colorful cast of historical and fictional characters from the main game and write your own dialogues â€“ diving into history has never been so creative!
DISCOVER, PLAY AND SHARE â€“ Visit the Story Creator Mode website to curate your Story Log, browse available Stories, share with other players, and play the Stories in game
MANAGE YOUR CREATOR PROFILE â€“ Publish, edit or remove your creations on your Creator Profile, and see feedback given to you by the community