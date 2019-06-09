State of Decay 2: Patch 9.0 verÃ¶ffentlicht
Montag, 10. Juni 2019
Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio Undead Labs haben im Zuge der diesjÃ¤hrigen E3-Pressekonferenz das Story Content-Update "Heartland" offiziell enthÃ¼llt (Wir berichteten). Parallel dazu hat man jetzt erste Details zum Patch 9.0 verÃ¶ffentlicht. Sowohl die Erweiterung "Heartland" als auch der Patch sind ab sofort verfÃ¼gbar.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
HeartlandÂ is the firstÂ story-based content updateÂ forÂ State of Decay 2. It returns toÂ Trumbull Valley, the iconic location presented in the originalÂ State of DecayÂ game, revisiting familiar people and places to see how theyâ€™ve been changed by the ongoing apocalypse. It is available to all Game Pass subscribers, and can be purchased from the Microsoft Store.
In addition toÂ Heartland, we have also made a following free upgrades to the coreÂ State of Decay 2Â experience:
Inventory
- We've expanded the range of actions you can perform in your inventory in different contexts:
- While in a vehicle, you can now drop items and break open rucksacks.
- While looting a container, you can now unequip your weapon or a weapon mod.
- While the supply locker is open, you can now repair or salvage items in your personal inventory.
- While the trade interface is open, you can now unequip items.
- While the vehicle inventory is open, you can now unload weaponsÂ and break open rucksacks.
- The "Take 1" action in the Inventory interface can now be used to take the final item in a stack.
- You now hear an error sound when attempting to use an unusable item via the Inventory screen.
Blood Plague
- Curing a survivor's blood plague is now more user-friendly.
- You can now treat survivors who are merely fighting an infection, before they develop full-blown blood plague.
- When you talk to an infected survivor, you have a new "View Treatment Options" action that reveals how long they have left to live.
- After you select that action, the usual "Exile/Euthanize/Administer" options appear, and work as before.
- If you have cure in your inventory, you'll use it to cure them. If you don't, you'll see an option to use cure fromÂ theirÂ inventory.
- If you decide not to act on their infection, you can back out to the original set of dialogue actions (like "Enlist Follower" and "Switch to this Character").
Miscellaneous
- A handful of rare crashes, arcane mission blockers, and minor typos are no longer a problem.
- Stabilizing Foam now costs zero meds to use, but you do still need to be at home to use it.Â
- Hostile icons no longer come randomly unglued from characters' heads.
- Water disturbance effects no longer continue after zombies are killed.
- Bloater Gas in a car is no longer lethal to zombies outside the car.
- Knowing how to fish no longer makes you sad.