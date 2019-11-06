Microsoft Flight Simulator offiziell angekÃ¼ndigt
Dat Erinnerungen ...
XBOX One // Sonntag, 09. Juni 2019 um 22:41 von
Microsoft hat soeben auf der E3-Pressekonferenz das Game Microsoft Flight Simulator offiziell angekÃ¼ndigt. Der Release ist fÃ¼r 2020 geplant.
Coming 2020, Microsoft Flight Simulator is the next generation of one of the most beloved simulation franchises. From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world. Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions.