Xbox Game Pass für PC verfügbar
Für 3,99 Euro im Monat, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ebenfalls
PC // Sonntag, 09. Juni 2019 um 15:38 von
Wie bei den neuesten Xbox Game Pass Spielen für Xbox One, wird heute Abend auf der Microsoft Pressekonferenz zur E3 wohl auch der offizielle Launch des Xbox Game Pass für PC angekündigt. Im Store kann man sich den Pass bereits für 3,99 Euro (aktuell für 1 Euro) sichern. Damit erhält man Zugriff auf zahlreiche Spiele, darunter auch die Titel der Xbox Game Studios. Folgende Spiele werden derzeit bereits gelistet.
Antiquia Lost
ARK: Survival Evolved
Astroneer
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe
Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
Bomber Crew
Bridge Constructor Portal
Broforce
Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons
Book of Demons
Clustertruck
Crackdown 3
Crosscode
Die for Valhalla!
Disneyland Adventures
Everspace
Fez
Football Manager 2019
Full Metal Furies
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition dla Windows 10
Gears of War 4
Guacamelee 2
Halo: Spartan Assault
Halo: Spartan Strike
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
Hatoful Boyfriend
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Hello Neighbor
Hollow Knight
Hotline Miami
Imperator: Rome
Into The Breach
Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
Forza Horizon 4 standard edition
MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
Metro Exodus
Mindzone
Moonlighter
MudRunner
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
Neon Chrome
Old Man's Journey
Opus Mangum
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You
Oxenfree
Pony Island (Daniel Mullins Games)
ReCore
Riptide GP: Renegade
Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure
Ruiner
Samorost 3
Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
Shenmue I & II
Silence - The Whispered World 2
Sinner for Windows 10
Slay The Spire
Shoot n Merge 2048
Smoke and Sacrifice
Snake Pass
State of Decay 2
SteamWorld Dig 2
Sunset Overdrive
Super Lucky's Tale
SUPERHOT - Windows 10
Supermarket Shriek
Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
Riverbond
Tacoma
Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
The Banner Saga
The Banner Saga 2
The Banner Saga 3
The Flame In The Flood
The Gardens Between
The Messenger
The Stillness of the Wind
The Surge
The Turing Test
Thimbleweed Park
Thumper
Tyranny Gold Edition
Valkyria Chronicles
Vampyr
Void Bastards
Wandersong
Wargroove
Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
West Of Loathing
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
We Happy Few
Wizard of Legend
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
Zudem kann man sich auch bereits den Xbox Game Pass Ultimate zu einem Preis von 12,99 Euro im Monat (momentan rabattiert auf 1 Euro) sichern. Das Paket umfasst den Xbox Game Pass für PC und Xbox One, sowie Xbox Live Gold.