Die unabhÃ¤ngige Spieleschau #12: Afterparty...

Die unabhängige Spieleschau #12: Afterparty
In dieser Ausgabe: Afterparty, das Trinkspiel gegen den Teufel ...
Mittwoch, 05. Juni 2019
Die unabhÃ¤ngige Spieleschau ist eine lockere Newsreihe, die Indie-Games mehr Bedeutung schenken will. Ihr habt ein solches Game entdeckt, dann her damit: Greift dabei auf folgende Punkte zurÃ¼ck und postet euer Indie-Game in diesen Thread - und werdet Teil der nÃ¤chsten Newsausgabe von "Die unabhÃ¤ngige Spieleschau". :)
Stellt euch vor: Ihr seid tot, befindet euch in der HÃ¶lle und die einzige MÃ¶glichkeit aus ihr rauszukommen, ist den Teufel unter den Tisch zu trinken. Das Entwicklerstudio Night School Studio - bekannt fÃ¼r das Game Oxenfree - in Glendale, Kalifornien in den USA hat diesen Gedanken mit Afterparty umgesetzt.
Ihr schlÃ¼pft dabei in die Charaktere Milo und Lola, die sich urplÃ¶tzlich in der HÃ¶lle befinden. In den zahlreichen Bars im Game kÃ¶nnt ihr mit Bier-Pong und Dance-Offs die Unterwelt herausfordern. Jeder Dialog verÃ¤ndert die Geschichte und jede Beziehung bringt euch Vor- oder Nachteile in den Duellen. Nach und nach "arbeitet" ihr euch so wieder hoch ans Tageslicht.
Afterparty wird 2019 fÃ¼r die PC-, Xbox One- und PS4-Plattform erscheinen.
- Go on the best bender ever
- Party with dangerous demons and the not so dearly departed
- Best and impress Satanâ€™s Monarchs to gain access to the big guy
- Drink Satan under the table
What adventures will you stumble through in the underworld? Every step is up to you. Time to go on the best bender ever, uncover the mystery of why youâ€™ve been damned, and drink the big guy under the table.
FEATURES:
Party as two best friends:
Control Milo and Lola with an intelligent conversation system that changes the story and your relationships based on every decision. Uncover their personality quirks and foggy history during the wild events of the night
Drink for your lives:
Hell bars offer a variety of libations, each with different Liquid Courage effects to imbue Milo and Lola with specialized dialogue options and abilities
Demonic activities:
The underworldâ€™s pubs are packed with drunken games to pass the time. Beer pong, dance-offs, and chugging competitions all mesh with the dynamic dialogue system for a seamless narrative bender
Change Hell forever:
Playersâ€™ actions wonâ€™t only affect Milo and Lola, but also the people and places of Hell. Finishing a quest on one island might result in the total destruction of another
Kommentar:
- Photo by Carson Arias on Unsplash