Neues Update zu Forza Horizon 4 verÃ¶ffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio Playground Games haben nun zum vierten Teil der Forza Horizon-Reihe ein neues Update verÃ¶ffentlicht. Das Update ist ab sofort fÃ¼r die Xbox- und PC-Plattform verfÃ¼gbar. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
We're constantly working to improve the experience in Forza Horizon 4. Below you will find a summary of items fixed or improved upon in this content update.
Version Number
- PC:Â 1.308.829.0
- Xbox:Â 1.308.829.2
KNOWN ISSUES
We are aware of a few issues that occur with the new Star Card feature
- Some of the stats may not show as complete, despite having reached or exceeding the required target. A reboot of the title will fix this issue.
- If players have discovered all roads on both the main land, and Fortune Island, the road stat will show an incorrect total number of roads driven. This will be addressed in a new update shortly.
- Showcases won, and Showcase Remixes won will show as 0 for all players. This is due to the stat not being properly tracked previously. There is no way to rectify this. Players will have to re-race these events to increment these statistics and complete these categories.
- This also applies to earnings from Businesses. Only earnings from this CU onward will count towards this stat.
- Seasonal Events and Seasonal Championships will only count towards their respective stats for any completed since Festival Pass went live, in Series 6 (12th Feb).
- The Head to head stat will only count head to heads won since Fortune Island was released (13th Dec).
NEW FEATURES
STAR CARD
- This update adds a new feature called Star Card. Become a Horizon Superstar by completing 31 long-term Star Card challenges. Unlock Flairs for your GamerTag and show off your mastery of Racing, PR Stunts, Exploration, Creating Content, Stories and Adventures.
FESTIVAL PLAYLIST IMPROVEMENTS
- You can now start matchmaking for Seasonal Playground Games and The Trial directly from the Festival Playlist screen (via the Pause Menu).
- When checking the list of eligible cars for a Seasonal Championship, the game now correctly includes cars that are eligible even if they can't be purchased from the Autoshow.
CROSS PLATFORM FIXES
- Fixed an exploit which allowed players to use Route Blueprint to earn a large number of Skill Points very quickly with very little effort.
- Fixed an issue in Private adventures where players who borrowed the leaderâ€™s car were put into a completely different car.
- Various stability improvements
PC FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the screen becomes blurry when zooming with a mouse wheel in a photo mode.
XBOX FIXES
- No Xbox-specific fixes