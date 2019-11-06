Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Neues Update zu Forza Horizon 4 verÃ¶ffentlicht...

Neues Update zu Forza Horizon 4 verÃ¶ffentlicht

Changelog inside ...

XBOX One // Mittwoch, 05. Juni 2019 um 20:18 von needcoffee

Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio Playground Games haben nun zum vierten Teil der Forza Horizon-Reihe ein neues Update verÃ¶ffentlicht. Das Update ist ab sofort fÃ¼r die Xbox- und PC-Plattform verfÃ¼gbar. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

We're constantly working to improve the experience in Forza Horizon 4. Below you will find a summary of items fixed or improved upon in this content update.

Version Number

  • PC:Â 1.308.829.0
  • Xbox:Â 1.308.829.2

KNOWN ISSUES

We are aware of a few issues that occur with the new Star Card feature

  • Some of the stats may not show as complete, despite having reached or exceeding the required target. A reboot of the title will fix this issue.
  • If players have discovered all roads on both the main land, and Fortune Island, the road stat will show an incorrect total number of roads driven. This will be addressed in a new update shortly.
  • Showcases won, and Showcase Remixes won will show as 0 for all players. This is due to the stat not being properly tracked previously. There is no way to rectify this. Players will have to re-race these events to increment these statistics and complete these categories.
  • This also applies to earnings from Businesses. Only earnings from this CU onward will count towards this stat.
  • Seasonal Events and Seasonal Championships will only count towards their respective stats for any completed since Festival Pass went live, in Series 6 (12th Feb).
  • The Head to head stat will only count head to heads won since Fortune Island was released (13th Dec).

NEW FEATURES

STAR CARD

  • This update adds a new feature called Star Card. Become a Horizon Superstar by completing 31 long-term Star Card challenges. Unlock Flairs for your GamerTag and show off your mastery of Racing, PR Stunts, Exploration, Creating Content, Stories and Adventures.

FESTIVAL PLAYLIST IMPROVEMENTS

  • You can now start matchmaking for Seasonal Playground Games and The Trial directly from the Festival Playlist screen (via the Pause Menu).
  • When checking the list of eligible cars for a Seasonal Championship, the game now correctly includes cars that are eligible even if they can't be purchased from the Autoshow.

CROSS PLATFORM FIXES

  • Fixed an exploit which allowed players to use Route Blueprint to earn a large number of Skill Points very quickly with very little effort.
  • Fixed an issue in Private adventures where players who borrowed the leaderâ€™s car were put into a completely different car.
  • Various stability improvements

PC FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the screen becomes blurry when zooming with a mouse wheel in a photo mode.

XBOX FIXES

  • No Xbox-specific fixes


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (fÃ¼r die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.