R-Type Final 2: Spendenziel bereits erreicht...

R-Type Final 2: Spendenziel bereits erreicht

Jetzt geht es an die Stretch Goals

Consoles // Mittwoch, 05. Juni 2019 um 16:40 von miperco

Nach der kÃ¼rzlich gestarteten Kickstarter Aktion fÃ¼r R-Type Final 2, haben die Entwickler von Granzella ihr Spendenziel von etwas Ã¼ber 416.000 Dollar heute bereits erreicht. Zum Zeitpunkt der News sind es Ã¼ber 485.000 Dollar, die man sammeln konnte.

Damit ist die Entwicklung und der geplante Release im Dezember 2020 fÃ¼r PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One und PC gesichert. Mit der Meldung kÃ¼ndigte man auch einige Stretch Goals an.

$500,000 â€“ Implement a unified cross-region and cross-platform leaderboard.

$600,000 â€“ Make Ghost function available in the gameplay.

$700,000 â€“ Subtitles in European languages (French, Italian, German, and Spanish).

$800,000 â€“ Subtitles in Chinese (Traditional and Simplified) and Korean.

$900,000 â€“ Reproduce and incorporate one of the stages from R-Type Final with the latest technology as an additional stage.

$1,000,000 â€“ Reproduce and incorporate one of the stages from R-Type Delta with the latest technology as an additional stage.

$1,250,000 â€“ Reproduce and incorporate one of the stages from R-Type III with the latest technology as an additional stage.

$1,500,000 â€“ Reproduce and incorporate one of the stages from R-Type Leo with the latest technology as an additional stage.

$1,750,000 â€“ Reproduce and incorporate one of the stages from R-Type II with the latest technology as an additional stage.

$2,000,000 â€“ Reproduce and incorporate one of the stages from R-Type with the latest technology as an additional stage.

$2,500,000 â€“ Production of a total of all 102 R-craft.


