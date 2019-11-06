Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Update 3.1.0 veröffentlicht
Unter anderem mit Labo VR Unterstützung
Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 31. Mai 2019 um 07:08 von
Nintendo hat kürzlich das Update 3.1.0 zu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate für Nintendo Switch veröffentlicht. Damit wird nun unter anderem das Labo VR-Kit unterstützt. Ein dutzend Stages werden dahingehend unterstützt. Das VR-Kit funktioniert in den Limited, Timed und Offline-Kämpfen.
Die weiteren Änderungen seht ihr unter diesen Zeilen. Die Änderungen an den Kämpfern seht ihr hier.
You can use the Toy-Con VR Goggles to enjoy Smash in VR mode via the Games & More menu.
VR mode is a single-player experience only.
The Toy-Con VR Goggles are sold separately as part of the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit or the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit – Starter Set + Blaster.
This is shown on Nintendo Labo’s page as well: https://www.nintendo.co.jp/labo/with_toy-con/
Online
FPs can be used in Battle Arenas.
An option to send amiibo out on journeys has been added, through which FPs go on a journey to train via the internet. You can find it via Games & More → amiibo → Send on a Journey.
Some of the preferred rules for Quickplay battles have been adjusted.
General
Game balance adjustments have been made.
Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.
Details of fixes and changes to fighters can be found below.