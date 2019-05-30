Einloggen

Games with Gold: Die Spiele im Juni

NHL 19, Portal und mehr

Microsoft // Donnerstag, 30. Mai 2019 um 17:39 von miperco

Microsoft hat heute die Games with Gold Titel für den Monat Juni bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr zwei Spiele für die Xbox One und zwei Spiele für die Xbox 360. Dank der Abwärtskompatibilität sind beide 360 Titel auch auf der aktuellen Microsoft Konsole spielbar.

Den gesamten Juni gibt es auf Xbox One NHL 19 und vom 16. Juni bis 15. Juli Rivals of Aether. Für Xbox 360 gibt es vom 1.-15. Juni Portal und vom 16.-30. Juni Earth Defense Force 2017.


