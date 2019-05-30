Update v1.15 zu FIFA 19 veröffentlicht
Der Support für die Ballsport-Simulation geht weiter ...
Consoles // Donnerstag, 30. Mai 2019 um 11:36 von
Das Entwicklerstudio EA hat jetzt auch für die neu aufgelegte diesjährige FIFA-Edition (Wir berichteten) ein neues Update veröffentlicht.
Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.15 und steht ab sofort für die PC-, Xbox One-, Nintendo Switch- und PS4 Plattform zum Herunterladen. Das recht kleine Update integriert das FIFA Frauen World Cup-Finale im Kick Off-Modus. In der Nintendo Switch-Version wurden weitere Frauen-Nationalmannschaften integriert beziehungsweise aktualisiert.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Hey FIFA Fans,
The latest title update for FIFA 19 is now available and includes the changes below.
Kick Off:
- Play a FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ Final in FIFA 19 for the PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC! - Play a FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ Final in Kick Off Mode.
- Newly added and updated Women’s National Teams for Nintendo Switch™.
FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT):
Addressed the following issue:
- Sometimes, the Dynamic and 2D images for Player Items were disappearing.
Thanks to those who’ve provided feedback. Throughout the course of the FIFA 19 season we'll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available. The FIFA Team