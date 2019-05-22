'Mogul-Update' zu Shakedown: Hawaii veröffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
Consoles // Mittwoch, 22. Mai 2019 um 18:41 von
Das Entwicklerstudio Vblank hat nun zu Shakedown: Hawaii den ersten großen Patch veröffentlicht. Der Patch mit der Bezeichnung "Mogul-Update" kann ab sofort für die PC-, PS4-/PS Vita-, und Nintendo Switch-Version heruntergeladen werden. Der ausführliche Changelog listet dabei sämtliche Änderungen und Verbesserungen auf:
The first big Shakedown: Hawaii update is OUT NOW on PC and PS4, PS Vita, and Nintendo Switch!
WHAT'S IN THE UPDATE?
- More Shakedown Scenarios
- Car Repossession
- Weapon Pawning
- Shop Icons added to the map
- Expands some building interiors
- Character upgrades can now be unequipped
- Faster property and multipliers purchasing
- Salary can now be increased quicker
- Police chases improved
- Horns/sirens added to vehicles
- Misc. bug fixes
Even more updates are on the way, so keep an eye out! I'm also now back to finishing the Nintendo 3DS version!
SHAKEDOWNS
The game is designed to be a smooth ride. By the time you complete the main story missions, you'll have the resources to easily acquire the entire island. However, if you attempt to take over the island too early, it will be more of an uphill battle.
You can earn extra cash and territory by completing shakedowns, but the big payouts occur on main story missions. This wasn't conveyed clearly enough initially, and some players focused entirely on the shakedowns, ignoring the main missions, and thus, struggled to earn the capital they needed for island domination. This update adds more dialogue and guidance to better steer players towards the end goal.
More variety has also been added to the shakedowns with additional protection scenarios.
The next #ShakedownHawaiiupdate adds yet another shakedown scenario ?? pic.twitter.com/xmp2ta9m2o
— Vblank (@RetroCR) May 15, 2019
MULTIPLIERS & PROPERTY ACQUISITION
By popular request! It appears that many of you want to max out the entire island, so your wish is my command.
Note: The game is designed such that multipliers don't need to be added to every business. With a few strategic placements, you can achieve 100% without any tedium. However, those of you who want to load everything up can now do so in a streamlined way.
Purchase confirmations can now be turned off, enabling one-click property and multiplier purchasing. A new "Buy All Multipliers" button has been added, and your salary can also be increased much quicker.
Next #ShakedownHawaiiallows you to disable purchase confirmation so you can acquire and upgrade businesses with a single click. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/nWLsEO5RsL
— Vblank (@RetroCR) May 15, 2019
CAR REPOSSESSION
Garages have been added to Subprime Auto locations. Subprime-leased vehicles can now be jacked from the roads and returned to Subprime Auto locations under your ownership. Each repossessed vehicle delivered will increase your daily revenue.
Next #ShakedownHawaiiupdate will add garages to Subprime Auto locations, so you can earn extra revenue by returning repo'd vehicles! pic.twitter.com/59HopJuzyQ
— Vblank (@RetroCR) May 12, 2019
SELLING WEAPONS
Weapons can now be sold to pawn shops to earn extra cash and free up your inventory.
Next #ShakedownHawaiiupdate will add the ability to sell your "equipment" at pawn shops to earn pocket cash and discard unwanted items. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/Jp0IuzXAlK
— Vblank (@RetroCR) May 12, 2019
EQUIP/UNEQUIP CHARACTER UPGRADES
Character upgrades (double jump, speed boost, etc.) can now be unequipped at any time by visiting the veterinary clinic.
SHOP LOCATION ICONS
By popular demand, shop location icons have been added to the map! They can be turned on/off via the Map Icons menu, and For Sale and Shakedown locations can also now be turned off to declutter things.
Adding shop icons and on/off toggles for properties/shakedowns to the map in #ShakedownHawaii. Will be included in the upcoming Update #1! pic.twitter.com/ResFAwWSrn
— Vblank (@RetroCR) May 12, 2019
POLICE CHASES
It's now easier to keep your threat level and duke it out to the maximum heat. It's also now easier to obtain the "Get Inconspicuous" trophy.
HORNS & SIRENS
Car horns and sirens have been added to vehicles. Select them via the weapon menu (they're the first slot) and activate them with the shoot button.
BUG FIXES
If you've reported a bug, it's probably fixed :) All of your emails, tweets and messages have been received and most reported bugs are covered by this update. If you encounter any more, please keep the messages coming!