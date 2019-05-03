Einloggen

Die unabhängige Spieleschau #10: Black Paradox...

Die unabhängige Spieleschau #10: Black Paradox

In dieser Ausgabe: Black Paradox, ein Roguelite shoot 'em up-Game mit knalliger Neon Pixelart-Grafik

Consoles // Freitag, 03. Mai 2019 um 08:13 von needcoffee

Die unabhängige Spieleschau ist eine lockere Newsreihe, die Indie-Games mehr Bedeutung schenken will. Ihr habt ein solches Game entdeckt, dann her damit: Greift dabei auf folgende Punkte zurück und postet euer Indie-Game in diesen Thread - und werdet Teil der nächsten Newsausgabe von "Die unabhängige Spieleschau". :)


Das italienische Entwicklerstudio Fantastico Studio mit Sitz in Rom und Publisher Digerati Distribution wollen knallige Neon-Farben in Pixelart und das Roguelike-Shoot 'em up-Genre verbinden - das Ergebnis ist das Game Black Paradox. Das zuvor iOS/PC-exklusive Game ist Ende April auch für die PS4 und Anfang Mai für die Xbox One und Nintendo Switch erschienen.

Die Konsolen-Version werden eine aktualisierte Pixelart-Grafik umfassen und einen neuen "Extra-Hardcore" Game-Mode bekommen, der nach den ersten Durchspielen freigeschaltet wird. Insgesamt erwarten euch 20 Waffen, 37 PowerUps und satte 62 unterschiedliche Gegner, die euch eure Mission schwer machen wollen. Ihr braucht Unterstützung? Abhilfe schafft ein integrierter 2-Spieler lokaler Co-op-Modus, der sich Orange Paradox nennen darf.





Black Paradox is a fast-paced roguelite shoot ’em up. Unleash an arsenal of weapons, power-ups, drones, and other upgrades to survive waves of enemies, against a backdrop of vibrant pixel art and synth-wave soundtrack. As the infamous bounty hunter Black Paradox, travel through space and defeat the most dangerous criminal organization in the galaxy: the Hellraisers and its seven lieutenants.

Enter the cockpit, ready your weapons, and prepare for the ultimate galactic showdown.

Year 5027, humanity has conquered all of the galaxy, but Earth's government isn't able to keep its many territories under control. Many space criminals rage freely and plunder any poor soul unlucky enough to get in their aims.Black Paradox, the toughest hunter in the galaxy, finally decides to shut down the biggest family around, the Hellraisers, a group of warlords controlling many star systems, and to catch its six lieutenants and its leader, Quantum Black.

Features :

– 20 weapons, 37 powerups, 13 deadly drones, 8 amazing power-up combos, and the ultimate space-bending move: the “Black Paradox”

 – 62 different enemies, each with its own attack patterns – 14 deadly bosses with unique attacks + 1 secret boss 
– Upgrade your stats and unlock new powers
 – 2 player local co-op

 – Amazing pixel art, awesome synth-wave soundtrack 
– Extra hardcore boss rush mode to unlock


