Update 1.62 zu Rocket League veröffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
Consoles // Mittwoch, 01. Mai 2019 um 12:25 von
Das Entwicklerstudio Psyonix hat jetzt zu Rocket League ein neues Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.62 veröffentlicht. Das Update ist ab sofort für die PS4-, Xbox One-, PC- und Nintendo Switch-Plattform verfügbar. Der Changelog für das aktuelle Update sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Scheduled Release: April 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m. PDT / 5:00 p.m. UTC (All Platforms)
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Audio
-
Echo effect on ball effect has been adjusted
-
Reduced dynamic range of game audio based on community reception and feedback
BUG FIXES
General
-
Adjusted volume of fireworks on Champions Field (all variants)
-
Corrected memory behavior to reduce occurrences of audio drop-outs
-
This may still occur when playing 4v4 Rumble on Salty Shores
-
-
Fixed the diagonal kickoff position on Champions Field
-
An appropriate Club Tag worn by multiple players in a match should no longer be filtered on only one of those players
-
Resolved increase of ‘Error 71’ matchmaking errors when trying to find an Online Match
-
Player Banners previewed on Crate and Rocket Pass menus will no longer incorrectly attach to your profile
-
Adjusted the Paint Finish on the ‘DeLorean Time Machine’
-
[Nintendo Switch] Rocket League should no longer freeze if using a profile not linked to a Nintendo Account
-
Friends List notifications will now appear while viewing Replays
KNOWN ISSUES
-
[Switch] Depth of Field controls are disabled in Replay FX
-
Players may see an “XP not received” message despite earning enough points
-
Audio may drop out during a match for some players
-
Some players may see overlapping item-loading icons when starting the game after receiving a large number of new Customization Items
-
[Rumble] Some players may not be able to pick up boost after being hit with the Disruptor power-up
-
Crates received while playing may not stack with Crates in inventory, but they will stack correctly after a game restart
-
One player’s car may be invisible at match start, will reappear after a goal is scored