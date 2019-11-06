'Anniversary Update' zu Sea of Thieves verÃ¶ffentlicht
Seit Release von Sea of Thieves fÃ¼r die Xbox- und PC-Plattform hat das Entwicklerstudio RARE das Game mit Updates und neuen Content versorgt: Das neuste Update hebt das Game jetzt auf die Versionsnummer 2.0 an, trÃ¤gt die Bezeichnung "Anniversary Update" und ist ab sofort verfÃ¼gbar.
Neben Bugfixes und einige Verbesserungen bringt das Update auch neuen Content fÃ¼r The Hunter's Call und schaltet den Multiplayer-Modus The Arena frei. Zudem wurden einige neue Quests fÃ¼r Tall Tales - Shores of Gold integriert. Weitere Details dazu lassen sich auf der offiziellen Webseite einsehen: Klick mich!.
Mit zirka 9 GB fÃ¤llt das Update dementsprechend recht umfangreich aus. Der vollstÃ¤ndige Changelog sieht dementsprechend wie gefolgt aus:
The Sea of Thieves Anniversary Update also brings along various world improvements to enhance the core experience. Expanded ship damage means that your beloved vessel can suffer a broken mast, capstan or even wheel, meaning that sailing and escaping battle could become very tricky indeed.Â
Performance Improvements
Xbox One S Improvements â€“ Performance on the Xbox One S has been improved.
Improved Loading Times â€“ Time taken to initially load in to Sea of Thieves has been reduced.
Game StabilityÂ â€“ Resolved a number of client and serverÂ stability issues.
We are constantly reviewing the performance and stability of each release and providing performance optimisations and stability improvements.
Fixed Issues
Gameplay
- 'Push to Talk' functionality now works correctly on Xbox One when set up in Audio Settings.
- Chest of Sorrows no longer fills up a ship when placed on a docked Rowboat that is then detached from the ship.
- When fighting the Kraken, moving into a safe space while it attempts to snatch you upÂ from the ship will no longer cause you to be pulled through the environment.
- If the game is unable to delete your pirate from the front end settings screen, it will no longer cause an infinite loading screen.
- It is no longer possible to interact with items while holding a chest.
- After undocking from a ship-based interactive item, you will now be able to correctly tap the quest radial or item radial to return to the previously wielded item.
- Resolved an edge case where a Closed Crew could become an Open Crew when the crew owner leaves.
- Resolved an issue preventing Xbox One players using a mouse from turning their camera.
- When using the pirate chat radial, closing the second page of the radial without selecting a message will no longer automatically send a message.
UI
- Players with unlocked Commendations for previousÂ Mercenary Voyages will once again see their Commendations in the Reputation pages.
- The Title counts on the Bilge Rats Reputation page will now correctly count the Titles available to players.
- During the new player onboarding tutorial, handing your tutorial chest to another player and having them cash it in for you will no longer leave tutorial messages stuck on-screen.
Audio and Visual
- Waterfall SFX at Plunder Valley no longer cut out.
- Fauna now renders at the correct level of detail when players are in close proximity.
- Shanties now play as expected when played during a server migration.
Environment
- Angled palm trees found in the Shores of Plenty region now render correctly.
- The cannon next to the beacon on Devilâ€™s Ridge can now be climbed into.
- The shipâ€™s flag on the Ferry of the Damned is now correctly attached.
- There are no longer palm leaves stuck to the beach at Mermaidâ€™s Hideaway.
- Players can no longer walk beneath the water on Crescent Isle.
- It no longer rains in the Pirate Legend Hideout at Plunder Outpost.
- Itâ€™s no longer possible to get stuck inside rocks at Thievesâ€™ Haven.
- Players can no longer get stuck between the wharf and the tree at Plunder Outpost.
- Itâ€™s no longer possible to get stuck on rocks at Ancient Spire Outpost.
Known Issues
The Arena Tavern Wait TimesÂ â€“ During times of heavy server load, crews using Tavern matchmaking in The Arena may experience an extended delay when waiting to begin a contest. To get back into the action quickly, anyone experiencing this issue should leave the Tavern, return to the front end and matchmake into another Arena session.
Health Bar UI DelaysÂ â€“ When regenerating health from cooked food, taking damage may cause the health bar to be delayed in updating.
Sea Dogs Tavern Purchase DelaysÂ â€“ Players who purchase an item from the Sea Dogs Tavern shop shortly before migrating to a new server will not immediately see the purchase in their inventory. The purchase has been successful, but will only be shown when the player returns to the Tavern after their next contest.
Sailor of Athenaâ€™s Fortune CommendationÂ Progress â€“ Players do not receive progress towards the Sailor of Athenaâ€™s Fortune Commendation while their crew have both an Athenaâ€™s Fortune Voyage and a Tall Tale active at the same time.
Quest Item LossÂ in â€˜The Shores of Goldâ€™Â â€“ Losing the Gold Hoarders Coin during â€˜The Shores of Goldâ€™ Tall Tale will not automatically fail the Tall Tale, but your crew will be unable to progress.
Missing Phrases on Food ItemsÂ â€“ Some food items show available phrases in the pirate chat radial, but selecting them will not correctly send them to other players.
Incorrect Ship Flag Icons on Arena Map TableÂ â€“ Following consecutive contests in The Arena, the shipâ€™s map table may show incorrect ship flag iconography for rival crews.
Extended Black Screen on LoadingÂ â€“ In this build weâ€™ve resolved a number of cases where players could be held indefinitely on the black loading screen when returning from the Ferry of the Damned or a mermaid. However, some instances of thisÂ may still be present, which we will continue to investigate. If you encounter this issue, please raise a support ticket with as much detail as you can provide.
We are continuing to work on resolutions for all these issues for a future update.