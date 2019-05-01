Spielemonat Mai 2019 - Welche Neuerscheinungen holt ihr euch?
Stimmt ab!
Community // Mittwoch, 01. Mai 2019 um 11:29 von
Das Forummitglied "Revil" hatte eine pfiffige Idee: Jeden Monat erscheinen mal mehr, mal weniger Games im Handel. Warum also keine Auflistung machen und die Community abstimmen lassen - die Frage passend dazu: Welche Neuerscheinungen holt ihr euch?
[Wichtig!]:
Eure Stimme und Kommentar kÃ¶nnt ihr in den entsprechenden Thread abgeben/preisgeben: Klick mich!.
In dieser Ausgabe handelt es sich um den Monat Mai - und der Mai beinhaltet folgende Games:
Steel Division 2 (PC / 2. Mai)
Strike Suit Zero (Switch / 2. Mai)
Shakedown Hawaii (7. Mai)
Life is Strange 2 â€“ Episode 3: Wastelands (9. Mai)
Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PC / 9. Mai) (fÃ¼r @mysc :herz: )
Saints Row: The Third (Switch / 10. Mai)
Redout (Switch / 12. Mai)
A Plague Tale: Innocence (14. Mai)
Rage 2 (14. Mai)
Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (16. Mai)
Everybodyâ€˜s Golf VR (21. Mai)
Killing Floor: Double Feature (21. Mai)
Observation (21. Mai)
Resident Evil 0 + 1 + 4 (Switch / 21. Mai)
Slay The Spire (PS4 / 21. Mai)
Team Sonic Racing (21. Mai)
American Fugitive (PS4: 21. Mai, Switch: 23. Mai, XBOne 24. Mai)
Pathologic 2 (PC / 23. Mai)
Project Winter (PC / 23. Mai)
Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC / 23. Mai)
Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (24. Mai)
Dollhouse (PC / PS4 / 24. Mai)
TT Isle of Man (24. Mai)
Blood & Truth (PSVR / 28. Mai)
Kingdom Come Deliverance â€“ Royal Edition (28. Mai)
Layers of Fear 2 (28. Mai)
Assetto Corsa Competizione (PC / 29. Mai)
Conan Unconquered (PC / 30. Mai)
Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujusawa (31. Mai)
Lapis x Labyrinth (31. Mai)
Trover Saves the Universe (PS4 / PC 31. Mai)
Ultracore (31. Mai)