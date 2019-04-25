Die unabhängige Spieleschau #9: Sparklite
In dieser Ausgabe: Sparklite, ein Roguelite/Abenteuer-Game mit Pixelart-Grafik
Donnerstag, 25. April 2019
Eine Prise The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past und Rogue Legacy als Inspiration und ein Hauch Indie-Pixelart nach eigener Hausart - fertig ist das Game Sparklite. Verantwortlich für das Roguelite/Abenteuer-Game ist das kleine Entwicklerstudio Red Blue Games aus Durham, North Carolina in den USA. Zusammen mit Publisher Menge Games will man Sparklite im Herbst 2019 für PS4, PC, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch veröffentlichen.
Im Game schlüpft man in die Rolle von Ada, die sich gegen die Herrschaft des Barons wehren will. Dieser will den Rohstoff Sparklite nutzen, um Kriegsmaschinen bauen zu können. Zudem tauchen immer mehr gewalttätige Monster auf, die Ada das Leben schwer machen wollen. Je weiter Ada in ihrer Mission vordringt, desto deutlicher wird ihre Wichtigkeit unterstrichen: Durch den Abbau von Sparklite wird nämlich die Welt verseucht und verwandelt Tiere in Monster. Schnelles Handeln ist also gefragt.
Everything in the world is tied together by Sparklite... it's the life force of the planet, and the inhabitants have learned how to channel it for their own gain. It can be harnessed, or it can be consumed for a surge of power with grave consequences.
The Baron has devised a plot to mine the world’s Sparklite core. He mines Sparklite and burns/consumes it to fuel his powerful war machines, but the pollution from the consumed Sparklite is corrupting the world. Animals have turned to violent monsters, and the environment is rotting away. But the world has a natural defense in its Sparklite core. Periodically, the core causes a Disruption which rearranges the world, setting back the Baron’s efforts. If the Baron can obtain the core, he will gain the power to create a new world where he has ultimate power.
Features
- Approachable Roguelite Gameplay
- Procedural Overworld
- Tight, brawlery combat
- Wacky Gadgets & Guns
- Invention and Tinkering
