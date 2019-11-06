Yoshi's Crafted World - Update 1.01 veröffentlicht
Kleinere Verbesserungen vorgenommen
Nintendo Switch // Mittwoch, 24. April 2019 um 11:17 von
Seit fast einem Monat ist Yoshi's Crafted World nun für die Nintendo Switch verfügbar. Kürzlich veröffentlichte man mit Update 1.01 einen kleinen Patch zum Spiel, das einige Probleme behebt. Die Patch Notes lesen sich wie folgt:
- We fixed the issue where the game would not start when the player uses the analogue stick upon game start up.
- We fixed some other issues so the player can enjoy the game.
