Update 1.35 zu Gran Turismo Sport veröffentlicht
Fünf neue Automobile samt Porsche 962 ...
Playstation 4 // Dienstag, 23. April 2019 um 19:16 von
Sony und Entwicklerstudio Polyphony Digital haben zu Gran Turismo Sport ein neues Update veröffentlicht, welches ab sofort verfügbar ist und zirka 1.8 GB groß ist.
Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
An update has been released for Gran Turismo Sport.
The contents of the update are as follows:
1. Cars
- The following 5 new cars have been added.
・Audi TT Coupé 3.2 quattro '03
・Honda Fit Hybrid '14
・Porsche 962 C '88
・Renault R8 Gordini '66
・Toyota Sprinter Trueno 3door 1600GT APEX (AE86) '83
2．Tracks
- Optimizations have been performed on some of the already included tracks
3．Campaign
- The following events have been added to “GT League”:
・Compétition de France Rounds 6 and 7
・Tourist Trophy Rounds 4 and 5
・Group 1 Cup Rounds 4 and 5
4．Scapes
- Added Embrace the natural beauty of Oceania in the specially featured section.
5．Brand Central
- Renault has been added to the European Region
6．Physics Simulation
- The operation of the DRS (Drag Reduction System) has been changed from full auto to manual overtake button operation in the following cars (*1)
・McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo
・Subaru WRX STI Isle of Man Time Attack Car '16
※1：The DRS does not operate all the time when the overtake button is activated, with the operational parameters differing for each car model.
- In the following car models, we have corrected an issue where the overtake feature does not operate properly after the battery is exhausted.
・NISSAN CONCEPT 2020 Vision Gran Turismo
・Infiniti Concept Vision Gran Turismo
- In the following cars, the overtake feature now only operates when at full throttle（*2）。
・Dodge SRT Tomahawk X Vision Gran Turismo
・Dodge SRT Tomahawk GTS-R Vision Gran Turismo
・Dodge SRT Tomahawk S Vision Gran Turismo
・TOYOTA FT-1 Vision Gran Turismo
・Lexus LF-LC GT Vision Gran Turismo
・NISSAN CONCEPT 2020 Vision Gran Turismo
・Infiniti Concept Vision Gran Turismo
*2: The system only operates when there is charge remaining in the battery.
7．Sport Mode
- The Global Manufacturer Ranking has been added to the race entry details of the FIA Gran Turismo Championship Manufacturer Series. The rankings will consist of Global Manufacturer Ranking, Europe/Middle East/Africa region, North American region, Central and South Americas region, Asia region, and Oceania region, and manufacturer points will be totaled automatically for each.
8．Lobby
- We have corrected an issue where the Dallara SF19 Super Formula could not make a race entry when the [Settings] option of the Regulations is set to [Prohibited], or when a room with [Settings] set to [Prohibited] is loaded.
9．Online Races
- We have corrected an issue where opponents’ cars were still colliding when they are semi-transparent.
10．Livery Editor
- We have changed the settings so that the tire stickers on the Dallara SF19 Super Formula can be changed. In addition to the standard sticker, it is possible to select from 6 tire brands. (In the 6 types, there is also a setting for no sticker label)
11．Time Trial
- Added a [Ghost Setting] to allow the switching of the ghost display in the quick menu. It is possible to individually turn on or off the loaded ghost and your own ghost with the best time.
12．Sound
- Environmental sounds have been adjusted on many of the tracks. Depending on the selected hour in [Select Conditions], some of the environmental sounds may change.
- Adjusted the engine sound of the Super Formula Dallara SF19 Super Formula / Toyota ‘19
- Corrected an issue where the music tracks would not shuffle correctly.
13．My Profile
- Corrected an issue where the milestone would not be completed even when the campaign mode achievement is at 100%.
Other minor corrections and stability improvements have been performed.
Please continue to enjoy Gran Turismo Sport.