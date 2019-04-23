Update v1.13 zu FIFA 19 veröffentlicht
Um weiterhin den Online-Modus aktiv zu nutzen, ist das Update verpflichtend ...
Consoles // Dienstag, 23. April 2019 um 18:56 von
Das Entwicklerstudio EA hat jetzt für die diesjährige FIFA-Edition ein neues Update veröffentlicht.
Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.13 und steht ab sofort für die PC-Plattform zum Herunterladen bereit. Wie üblich folgen der Release für die Konsolen-Versionen ein paar Tage später. Um weiterhin den Online-Modus aktiv zu nutzen, ist das Update verpflichtend.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Hey FIFA Fans,
The latest title update for FIFA 19 is now available and includes the changes below.
FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT):
Made the following changes:
- Changed the match outcomes of some disconnects in Division Rivals.
- We will continue to monitor for any further required changes.
Addressed the following issues:
- Being able to add multiple versions of the same Player Item to a Squad Building Challenge Squad through the FUT Transfer Market.
Visual/Presentation:
Made the following changes:
- Updated the assets for the following Bayern Munich player starheads: Thiago, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, Javi Martinez, Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer.
- Updates to the Houston Dynamo team kit.
Addressed the following issue:
- Sometimes, longer EATV videos were not playing through to completion and were pausing mid-way through or restarting.
- The in-match flags and banners for FC Cincinnati were displaying placeholder art.
Thanks to those who’ve provided feedback. Throughout the course of the FIFA 19 season we'll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available.
The FIFA Team