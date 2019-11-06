Xbox One X: Neue optimierte Titel enthüllt...

Einloggen

XBOX One // Mittwoch, 17. April 2019 um 07:10 von miperco

Microsoft hat fünf neue Titel angekündigt, die für die Xbox One X optimiert wurden und damit auch in 4K Auflösung spielbar sind. Dabei handelt es sich um Splinter Cell: Double Agent, Splinter Cell: Conviction, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Fable II und Fable III.

Zudem teilte das unternehmen mit, das Ninja Gaiden II für Xbox 360 nun ebenfalls auf der aktuellen Microsoft Konsole durch die Abwärtskompatibilität verfügbar ist.


