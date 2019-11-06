Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - DLC Kämpfer Joker erscheint heute
Zusammen mit Update 3.0
Nintendo Switch // Mittwoch, 17. April 2019 um 06:39 von
Bis Ende April sollte Joker aus Persona 5 für Super Smash Bros. Ultimate als erster DLC Charakter bereitstehen. Jetzt kündigte Nintendo an, ihn heute zusammen mit Update 3.0 zu veröffentlichen. Joker ist im Challenger Pack No. 1 enthalten, das zusätzlich folgende Inhalte mit sich bringt:
- Stage
Mementos
Music Track
Persona 5
“Last Surprise”
“Beneath the Mask” (New Arrangement)
“Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There”
“Rivers in the Desert”
“Our Beginning”
Persona 4
“Reach Out to the Truth”
“I’ll Face Myself” (New Arrangement)
“Time to Make History”
Persona 3
“Mass Destruction”
“Battle Hymn of the Soul”
Classic Mode: Joker Route
Spirit Board: Special Version
Zusätzlich gibt es ab heute auch neue Mii Fighter Kostüme. Ein Overview Video zu Joker und die weiteren Änderungen mit Update 3.0 seht ihr hier:
Stage Builder
– Make your own stages and try them out immediately. In handheld mode, you can freely draw using the touchscreen. Create moving platforms, spinning platforms, whatever strikes you. There are even new stage elements to choose from. And there are front and back layers. By changing layers, you can add decorative elements to your stages. When you finish a stage, you can battle there by selecting it from the “Custom” tab on the stage select screen.
Video Editor
– Import videos saved to your Nintendo Switch system to a timeline and splice them together. Editing is very simple, just pick the parts you want to keep, add some background music, and subtitles, and choose how to transition from scene to scene. Once your video is complete, simply export it. You could keep it all to yourself, but creations are meant to be shared, aren’t they?
Shared Content
– You can view gameplay videos and stages created and uploaded by users around the world. Beyond viewing players’ videos and replays, you can also upload and download Mii Fighters and stages. If you find something you like, give it a “Yeah!” Or you can even follow the person who posted it.
Smash World
– Smash World is a service found in the Nintendo Switch Online app for smart devices. The app already supports voice chat, and now you’ll be able to easily view recommended videos and stages in Smash World without starting up the game. You can also search for videos by fighter. Recommended stages can be viewed in one place. If you find some you like, simply tap the “Queue to Downloads” button. The next time you start up Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you’ll be able to download them to your system. You can also check in-game notifications here. Or create a new spirit team by using spirits in your collection.