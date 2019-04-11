Die unabhÃ¤ngige Spieleschau #7: Etherborn
In dieser Ausgabe: Etherborn, das "Gravity-Shifting 3D Platformer"-Game
Consoles // Donnerstag, 11. April 2019 um 17:44 von
Das spanische Entwicklerstudio Altered Matter mit Sitz in Barcelona will mit Etherborn die Welt auf den Kopf stellen: Das Game lÃ¤sst sich nÃ¤mlich als â€žGravity-Shifting 3D Platformerâ€œ-Game beschreiben und verlangt von euch ein "schrÃ¤ges" RaumverstÃ¤ndnis.
Nahezu sÃ¤mtliche FlÃ¤chen kÃ¶nnen begutachtet werden, um euch ins Ziel zu bringen und so Kenntnisse Ã¼ber eure Existenz zu verlangen. Begehbare Objekte kÃ¶nnen sich je nach Lage und Schwerkraft verschieben, sodass ein anderer Spielansatz gesucht werden muss.
Das Game wird 2019 fÃ¼r die PC-, PS4-, Xbox One- und Nintendo Switch-Plattform erscheinen.
You are a voiceless being that has just been born into a world where a bodiless voice awaits your arrival. As your first thoughts emerge, you realise your journey has just begun. You must reach this ethereal voice to fully understand your own existence.
In this world, the laws of physics behave in a way that will bend your imagination. You experience gravity perpendicular to the surface you are standing on, allowing for creative exploration possibilities in environments carefully crafted as navigation-based puzzles. Travel through beautiful and exotic sceneries where each level is an organic puzzle that you need to explore, manipulate and shift your gravity on in order to decipher the way forward.
Etherborn will be available in these languages: English (audio and text), Spanish (audio and text), Catalan (audio and text), French (text), German (text), Italian (text), Russian (text), Simplified Chinese (text), Japanese (text), Korean (text).
Features
- Gravity-shifting platforming and exploration
- Navigation based puzzles based on your unique sense of gravity
- Surreal levels in an atmosphere inspired by artists of the 20th-21st centuries
- Dynamic and captivating original soundtrack tailored to each level
