Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 10. April 2019 um 15:32 von Ark

Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 01.03. - 07.03.2019:


Hardware

Woche vom 01.04.2019 bis 07.04.2019

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2019

Insgesamt

NSWI

46.850

49.852

-3.002

1.016.073

7.905.619

PS4

13.854

23.863

-10.009

458.341

8.010.431

3DS

4.388

5.056

-668

90.888

24.395.852

VITA

482

717

-235

31.544

5.856.898

XONE

93

92

1

1.862

104.793


Software

01./00. [NSW] Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.04.04} (Â¥6.800) - 70.990 / NEU
02./01. [NSW] Yoshi's Crafted World (Nintendo) {2019.03.29} (Â¥5.980) - 28.468 / 78.475 (-43%)
03./02. [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software) {2019.03.22} (Â¥7.600) - 18.101 / 212.961 (-59%)
04./03. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (Â¥7.200) - 14.775 / 3.007.151 (-24%)
05./05. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (Â¥3.600) - 12.278 / 719.845 (-10%)
06./04. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (Â¥5.980) - 12.111 / 560.098 (-21%)
07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 9.551 / 2.246.416 (-12%)
08./10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 8.161 / 3.028.994 (-6%)
09./14. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 6.309 / 1.281.348 (+10%)
10./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (Â¥5.980) - 6.305 / 991.550 (-17%)



