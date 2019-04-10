Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 10. April 2019 um 15:32 von
Famitsu hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 01.03. - 07.03.2019:
Hardware
Woche vom 01.04.2019 bis 07.04.2019
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2019
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
46.850
|
49.852
|
-3.002
|
1.016.073
|
7.905.619
|
PS4
|
13.854
|
23.863
|
-10.009
|
458.341
|
8.010.431
|
3DS
|
4.388
|
5.056
|
-668
|
90.888
|
24.395.852
|
VITA
|
482
|
717
|
-235
|
31.544
|
5.856.898
|
XONE
|
93
|
92
|
1
|
1.862
|
104.793
Software
01./00. [NSW] Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission
02./01. [NSW] Yoshi's Crafted World
03./02. [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
04./03. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
05./05. [NSW] Minecraft #
06./04. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
09./14. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
10./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party #