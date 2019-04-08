Einloggen

VA-11 HALL-A erscheint Anfang Mai fÃ¼r PS4 und Nintendo Switch

Der Barkeeper-Simulator im Visual Novel-Stil ...

Consoles // Montag, 08. April 2019 um 20:14 von needcoffee

Das Entwicklerstudio Sukeban Games und Publisher Ysbryd Games haben nun zur PS4- und Nintendo Switch-Version von VA-11 HALL-A den offiziellen Releasetermin bekanntgegeben. Demnach erscheint der Barkeeper-Simulator am 2. Mai 2019. Der Publisher Limited Run Games will spÃ¤ter noch eine entsprechende Retail-Version samt Special Edition verÃ¶ffentlichen. Einen genaueren Termin nannte man allerdings nicht.

Bei VA-11 HALL-A handelt es sich um einen Barkeeper-Simulator in Glitch City, einer Cyberpunk-Welt im Visual Novel-Stil. Man spielt dabei Jill, vollstÃ¤ndiger Name: Julianne Natalie Stingra und begegnet viele skurrile Charaktere, die man mit Drinks in der Bar bedienen muss und entsprechend diese ins GesprÃ¤ch verwickeln kann. Ob skurril oder liebenswert: Durch diese GesprÃ¤che wird einem die PersonalitÃ¤t der Kunden aller Art vermittelt und man kann das eine oder andere Detail Ã¼ber den alltÃ¤glichen Alltag herausfinden - Trinkgeld inklusive.



It's time to mix drinks and change lives. VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for North America + Europe on May 2, 2019!

Learn more at waifubartending.com

In a cyberpunk future, capitalist forces drive the corrupt government of Glitch City, a place known for both rapid advancements in technology and a disregard for the ethical quandaries of nanomachine experiments on the general public. Enter VA-11 HALL-A: a hole-in-the-wall dive bar providing solace for lonely souls facing the brutality of daily dystopia.

VA-11 HALL-A puts a shaken-not-stirred spin on point-and-click games with mixology: clients react differently depending on the drinks served and how much alcohol theyâ€™ve had. Engage in lively conversations with a humanoid robot popstar, the editor-in-chief of a prominent magazine, a boy-crazy hacker and others to unveil the society of Glitch City as seen through the eyes of its citizens.

An infectious synthwave soundtrack and a dark pixelated anime art style frame the gloomy but laidback experience.


