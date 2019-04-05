Die unabhÃ¤ngige Spieleschau #6: Cyber Shadow
In dieser Ausgabe: Cyber Shadow; 2D-Pixelart Ninja-Action Game, welches an alte NES Ninja Gaiden-Teile erinnert ...
Im Zuge der diesjÃ¤hrigen PAX East in Boston, USA hat das Ein-Mann-Entwicklerstudio Mechanical Head Games (GrÃ¼nder: Aarne "MekaSkull" Hunziker) und Publisher Yacht Club Games - bekannt durch die Shovel Knight-Reihe - das 2D-Ninja-Action Game Cyber Shadow angekÃ¼ndigt. Anfang 2016 stellt Arne Hunziker das Game auf der TIGSource-Plattform offiziell vor: Interessierte Leser konnten so die Anfangsentwicklung nach und nach verfolgen.
Im Game schlÃ¼pft man in die Rolle von Shadow, der in einer Welt lebt, die von synthetischer Lebensformen regiert wird. Um den Grund herauszufinden, warum die Welt untergegangen ist muss sich Shadow durch Horden von Gegner kÃ¤mpfen und listige Fallen Ã¼berwinden - die Stadt Mekacity ist dÃ¼ster und gefÃ¤hrlich. Dabei wird die Story Ã¼ber animierte Zwischensequenzen erzÃ¤hlt, die im Stil an alte NES Ninja Gaiden-Teile erinnert.
Ein offizieller Releasetermin zu Cyber Shadow wurde noch nicht genannt. Das Game erscheint fÃ¼r die PC-, Nintendo Switch-, Xbox One- und PS4-Plattform und wird 14.99 US-Dollar kosten.
Only you can unlock the secrets to your clanâ€™s ancient powers in Cyber Shadow, the quintessential Ninja Action game.
Features
- Dash, slice, and leap through masterfully designed levels filled with sharply honed ninja platforming action.
- Authentic 8-bit presentation with hand-crafted sprites, a detailed pixel aesthetic, and perfect controls. Modern touches like fluid animation, multi-layered parallax backgrounds, and evolved game design.
- Take down more than a dozen apocalyptic bosses, from enormous war machines to your synthetic clan rivals.
- Relive the authenticity of classic 8-bit challenge or experience it for the first time.. with an added convenience or two.
- Rescue your clan to unlock permanent Ninjutsu skills and abilities, combining them seamlessly as only the warrior of legend could.
- Search for secrets as you explore the ruined world. Return to your old haunts to find supplies, items and upgrades.
- Experience the gripping story, told both in-game and through animated cinematic story scenes between the action. Who can be trusted? How far will Shadow go to protect his clan and the one he loves?
- Pulse-pounding soundtrack by Enrique Martin, produced by Jake Kaufman.
