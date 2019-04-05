Die BAFTA Awards wurden gestern vergeben
Wer konnte sich in London freuen
Gestern wurden in London die Britsh Game Awards - BAFTA 2019 Awards vergeben. Einer der groÃŸen Gewinner waren auch hier die Santa Monica Studios, welche mit ihrem Erfolgstitel God of War gleich 5 der Awards sammeln konnten.
Nachfolgend die einzelnen Kategorien und ihre Gewinner.
BAFTA 2019 Nominees for Best Game
â– Assassinâ€™s Creed Odyssey
â– Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
â– Celeste
â– God of War
â– Red Dead Redemption 2
â– Return of the Obra Dinn
BAFTA 2019 Nominees for British Game
â– 11-11: Memories Retold
â– Forza Horizon 4
â– Red Dead Redemption 2
â– The Room: Old Sins
â– Overcooked 2
â– Two Point Hospital
BAFTA 2019 Nominees for Artistic Achievement
â– Detroit: Become Human
â– Gris
â– God of War
â– Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man
â– Red Dead Redemption 2
â– Return of the Obra Dinn
BAFTA 2019 Nominees for Audio Achievement
â– Battlefield 5
â– Detroit Become Human
â– God of War
â– Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man
â– Red Dead Redemption 2
â– Tetris Effect
BAFTA 2019 Nominees for Debut Game
â– Beat Saber
â– Cultist Simulator
â– Donut County
â– Florence
â– Gris
â– Yokuâ€™s Island Express
BAFTA 2019 Nominees for Evolving Game
â– Destiny 2: Forsaken
â– Elite Dangerous: Beyond
â– Fortnite
â– Overwatch
â– Sea of Thieves
â– Tom Clancyâ€™s Rainbow Six Siege
BAFTA 2019 Nominees for Family Game
â– LEGO Disney Pixarâ€™s The Incredibles
â– Nintendo Labo
â– Overcooked 2
â– Pokemon: Letâ€™s Go, Pickachu! and Letâ€™s Go, Eevee!
â– Super Mario Party
â– Yokuâ€™s Island Express
BAFTA 2019 Nominees for Game Beyond Entertainment
â– 11-11: Memories Retold
â– Celeste
â– Florence
â– Life is Strange
â– My Child Lebensborn
â– Nintendo Labo
BAFTA 2019 Nominees for Game Design
â– Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
â– Celeste
â– God of War
â– Into the Breach
â– Minit
â– Return of the Obra Dinn
BAFTA 2019 Nominees for Game Innovation
â– Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
â– Celeste
â– Cultist Simulator
â– Moss
â– Nintendo Labo
â– Return of the Obra Dinn
BAFTA 2019 Nominees for Mobile Game
â– Altoâ€™s Odyssey
â– Brawl Stars
â– Donut County
â– Florence
â– Reigns: Game of Thrones
â– The Room: Old Sins
BAFTA 2019 Nominees for Multiplayer
â– A Way Out
â– Battlefield 5
â– Overcooked 2
â– Sea of Thieves
â– Super Mario Party
â– Super Smash Bros.
BAFTA 2019 Nominees for Music
â– Celeste
â– Far Cry 5
â– Florence
â– God of War
â– Gris
â– Tetris Effect
BAFTA 2019 Nominees for Narrative
â– Florence
â– Frostpunk
â– God of War
â– Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man
â– Red Dead Redemption 2
â– Return of the Obra Dinn
BAFTA 2019 Nominees for Original Property
â– Dead Cells
â– Florence
â– Into the Breach
â– Moss
â– Return of the Obra Dinn
â– Subnautica
BAFTA 2019 Nominees for Performer
â– Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War
â– Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War
â– Jeremy Davies as The Stranger in God of War
â– Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War
â– Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra of Sparta in Assassinâ€™s Creed Odyssey
â– Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2