The April 2019 update for Forza Motorsport 7 arrives on April 2 and is bringing new features and fixes to the game. See the official announcement for details on all the new features coming into the game. Below, see details on the April 2019 fixes and improvements to the game.
The next update of Forza Race Regulations, an amazing Spotlight car, audio improvements, and more make up just part of the list of great stuff coming to Forza Motorsport 7 players with the April 2019 update. Arriving on April 2, this update follows our huge March update, which introduced Forza Race Regulations into the game for the very first time. In the April 2019 update, we’re pushing forward with the next evolution of the system, along with a host of other improvements to the game.
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue where the Logitech G920 wheel would pull left when the center spring and damper settings were set to 0.
- Fixed an issue with the Logitech G920 wheel where the wheel would rotate and lock to full left during the “3-2-1” race countdown sequence.
- Fixed an issue where players would encounter “soft lock” after completing an Autocross Rivals event and then attempt to continue past the event result screen.
- Fixed an issue where leaderboard times from Class-based Rivals events were pulling data from non-Rivals event leaderboards, thus projecting inaccurate ghost car laps for players.
- Added a “Don’t Show Message Again” option for the car-specific wheel tuning tutorial flyout.
- Removed duplicate cars from appearing in Replays when racing against no Drivatars in Free Play.
TRACKS
- Fixed an issue on Rio reverse ribbons where invisible collision would cause player to crash when driving close or rubbing against the barrier.
- Fixed an issue on Daytona where part of the track environment is missing when in tuning and upgrade menus.
- Fixed an issue where dirty lap indicator would not show on the mini scoreboard in the Public Multiplayer Open Track Day Meetup hopper.
- Fixed an issue where Brands Hatch pit exit would jostle the player’s car upon exiting and before player gained control of vehicle.
FORZA RACE REGULATIONS
- With the Public Beta hopper (coming soon in Forza Motorsport 7) players’ accrued FRR penalties will now affect their final race placement in a race. (Note that these FRR penalties will not affect a player’s starting grid position in the subsequent race. This functionality will appear in a future FRR update).
AUDIO
- We have made several audio improvements with the April 2019 update based on community feedback. Some highlights:
- Reworked some V12 engine audio files
- Individual engine audio updates for several other cars to fix bugs or use new source material, including for the Mazda 2-rotor engines, as well as various Porsche and Nissan engine updates.