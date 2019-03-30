Die unabhängige Spieleschau #5: Ministry of Broadcast
In dieser Ausgabe: Ministry of Broadcast, das Regime und die Reality-TV Show ...
Die unabhängige Spieleschau ist eine lockere Newsreihe, die Indie-Games mehr Bedeutung schenken will. Ihr habt ein solches Game entdeckt, dann her damit: Greift dabei auf folgende Punkte zurück und postet euer Indie-Game in diesen Thread - und werdet Teil der nächsten Newsausgabe von "Die unabhängige Spieleschau". :)
Man nehme Prince of Persia, Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus und das Buch "1984" von George Orwell - fertig ist das in 2D gehaltene Pixelart Platformer-Game Ministry of Broadcast. Die Entwickler beschreiben das Game auch mit den Worten „Orwellian Prince of Persia“.
Die Geschichte beschreibt ein Regime, welches das Land durch eine Mauer getrennt hat. Um diese Mauer zu überwinden, muss der Spieler eine Reality-TV Show gewinnen, die durch das Regime organisiert und ausgestrahlt wird. Darin werden Themen wie Gruppenzwang, Autoriätsbeziehungen und Einwanderungen erläutert, mit denen der Spieler nach und nach im Game in Berührung kommt - dabei darf Sarkasmus und Witz nicht fehlen.
Das Game wird Herbst 2019 für die PC-, PS4- und Nintendo Switch-Plattform erscheinen.
This is our first game and it is scheduled for release in late-2019 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Steam (PC & Mac). Inspired by titles like the original Prince of Persia (1989) and Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, the overall mood and tone is a dark hybrid of Orwell’s 1984 and the hypocritical shine and glamour of modern reality TV. Though both you and the protagonist will struggle under the weight of a dystopian Regime and its subversive tactics, dutiful underlings, and deadly obstacles, we’ve packed the game with challenge, sarcasm, and jokes on all involved. Your crow-friend is going to mock you to your face ... a lot.
As the Regime would dictate, we have been very strict and meticulous with Ministry of Broadcast’s creative direction. So that the artstyle is as memorable and recognizable as the story and gameplay, we have combined Russian and Czech avant-garde with beautiful vintage Swiss Alps advertising posters and a very carefully chosen color palette.
