Gran Turismo Sport: Update 1.36 veröffentlicht
KERS/DRS, neue Fahrzeuge und mehr
Playstation 4 // Donnerstag, 28. März 2019 um 16:16 von
Polyphony Digital hat heute das März Update zu Gran Turismo Sport veröffentlicht. Damit wird die Rennsimulation auf Version 1.36 angehoben. Für einige Fahrzeuge wurde KERS/DRS implementiert. Es gibt neue Fahrzeuge und mehr.
Alle Änderungen entnehmt ihr den Patch Notes.
1. Cars
- The following 5 cars have been added:
・Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta passo corto CN.2521 '61
・Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary '88
・Lancia Stratos '73
・Super Formula Dallara SF19 Super Formula / Honda '19
・Super Formula Dallara SF19 Super Formula / Toyota '19
2. Campaign Mode
- The following events have been added to the "GT League":
・Amateur League: "Super Formula Championships"
・"FF Challenge" Rounds 6 and 7
・"MINI Challenge" Rounds 4 and 5
・"Nostalgic Car Festival" Rounds 4 and 5
・"La Festa Cavallino" Rounds 6 and 7
・"Lamborghini Cup" Rounds 6 and 7
・"Gr.1 Prototype Endurance Series" Round 5
- "AUTOPOLIS INTERNATIONAL RACING COURSE" has been added to the Circuit Experience.
3. Scapes
- “Cherry Blossoms – Heralds of spring” has been added to the special featured section.
4. Brand Central
- “Super Formula” has been added to the Asia-Pacific region lineup.
5. Museum
- The "Super Formula" section has been added to Brand Central.
6. Physics Simulation Model
- A number of vehicle types are now able to utilise an "Overtaking System" to assist with overtaking during a race. You can map the "Overtake" to any button on the controller by going into the [Controllers] settings in the Options menu. Please see the "Overtaking System Information" section below for specific details regarding these new functionalities in-game (as of Update 1.36).
7. Options
- "Overtake" functionality has been added. This can be mapped to a controller button.
8. Lobby
- "Overtaking System Usage Time Multiplier" option has been added to the "Settings" menu of the Custom Race.
9. Downloadable Content (DLC)
- Cars priced from 200,000 Cr. to 1,000,000 Cr. in-game can can now be purchased through the PlayStation™Store.
Overtaking System Information
- Increased Engine Output:
・Super Formula Dallara SF19 Super Formula / Honda '19
・Super Formula Dallara SF19 Super Formula / Toyota '19
- Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS)
Consumes kinetic energy stored in batteries, etc. to provide power assistance using a motor. Activating “Overtake” will provide the maximum power assistance rate:
・Dodge SRT Tomahawk X Vision Gran Turismo
・Dodge SRT Tomahawk GTS-R Vision Gran Turismo
・Dodge SRT Tomahawk S Vision Gran Turismo
・INFINITI CONCEPT Vision Gran Turismo
・LEXUS LF-LC GT “Vision Gran Turismo”
・NISSAN CONCEPT 2020 Vision Gran Turismo
・Toyota Toyota FT-1 Vision Gran Turismo
- Drag Reduction System (DRS)
Uses moving wings to reduce air resistance during operation. This was previously performed automatically, but is now a manual function. Additionally, the DRS can only be activated while in an overtaking zone:
・McLaren P1 GTR
・Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+ 2017
・Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+ (Color Variation) 2017
Other Improvements and Adjustments
- Fixed an issue wherein with the transmission set to [Manual], the gear shifts could be performed faster when using a H-pattern shifter in manual-clutch mode than with a paddle shift or Wireless Controller. (The following controller were affected: Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Shifter, Thrustmaster TH8 RS Shifter, Logitech Driving Force Shifter, Fanatec ClubSport Shifter SQ);
- Fixed an issue in "Sport" mode wherein forced Time Penalties wouldn’t function correctly in the automated penalty zone;
- When performing a gear change using an H-pattern shifter and clutch, and with the transmission set to [Manual], a grinding sound effect will now be played when the revs are not matching;
- Various other issues have been addressed.