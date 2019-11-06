Finale Version zu DayZ verÃ¶ffentlicht
Das Entwicklerstudio Bohemia Interactive hat jetzt wie versprochen die finale Version zu DayZ verÃ¶ffentlicht. Besitzer der Early Access-Version kÃ¶nnen durch das Launch Game-Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.01 auf die finale Version aktualisieren, die neben einige neuen Waffen eine neue Xbox Controllersteuerung-Konfiguration und etliche Bugfixes und Neuerungen umfasst.
Der vollstÃ¤ndige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Dear Survivors! Just now we have released the Xbox Launch Update 1.01, marking our departure from the Xbox Game Preview. It is the first in a series of free platform updates that are going to be released throughout the year, to further improve the DayZ experience. The 1.01 update brings two new firearms, important fixes and performance optimisations, as well as a general overhaul to the controls scheme.
PERSISTENCE FIXES
Undesirable persistence wipes were definitely among the most annoying issues reported in the previous patch. With 1.01, we're introducing a system of Persistence Backups that aims meant to prevent problems with saving of the persistence data on the servers.
PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATIONS
Good server performance is critical to ensure an enjoyable DayZ gameplay experience. In 1.01, our programmers have made some solid progress on that front. Official servers running at full capacity with 60 concurrent players should no longer be witnessing flying cars and other shenanigans on a regular basis.
We also made definite improvements when it comes to client-side performance (FPS) during several stages of the game.
NEW STATUS INDICATORS & DAMAGE TWEAKS
As a first step towards balancing the health and damage systems, we've added new icon status indicators that better communicate bleeding damage and the effect of medication (for example, the vitamins will now boost your immune system).
We've also made some adjustments to the player damage, with the most visible example being the reintroduction of a bleeding damage penalty when walking barefoot. Furthermore, we removed the chance variable for bleeding damage dealt by bullets. Now, every bullet scratch causes bleeding 100 percent of the time.
IMPROVED CONTROLS SCHEME
We have reworked the controls scheme to fit the multitude of actions possible in DayZ to the controller. That includes the new mechanics leaning and hold breath:
- press RB/LB when you are in a raised stance with a firearm, to lean around corners
- if you are in a raised stance with fists (or melee), press RB and LB to execute a dodge move
- hold Left Stick when in iron sight to hold your breath and aim more precisely
50+ OTHER CHANGES AND TWEAKS
In addition to the highlights, we've introduced over 50 other changes and tweaks that make DayZ a better game. Read the full changelog below!
If you have any questions on the launch, refer to our Xbox Launch FAQ or our forums discussion.
CHANGELOG
ADDED
- Added: SK 59/66
- Added: CR-527
- Added: Hunting Scope
- Added: Recovery backups to deal with data corruption during crashes
- Added: New stream from Kozlovka to Balota
- Added: Over time self-closing of bleeding wounds
- Added: Script versioning to prevent future data incompatibilities
- Added: Support for bullet shells dropping, and new sounds
- Added: New audio controller for positional sounds, allowing us procedural control number or sound sources on models (Used to reduce number of bird sounds on trees.)
- Added: Tree stem creak sounds
- Added: Sounds when dropping items
- Added: Implemented EQ filter for unconscious state
- Added: Sound position offset feature to config
- Added: New sounds for bullet shells dropping
- Added: Antibiotics can fight diseases
- Added: Vitamins can boost player's immune system
- Added: Long torch (made of a long stick and rags)
- Added: Various severities of bleeding
- Added: Bleeding from bare feet
- Added: Status indicators for bleeding and active medicament
- Added: Masks and headgear provide some level of biological protection
- Added: Close/open compass animations
- Added: Voice effects for mumbling when gagged
- Added: WeaponLength parameter to weapons for precise weapon lifting
- Added: Visual representation for packing tents
- Added: Speech Restriction: Rags: VOIP filter/mute
- Added: Inventory categories icons
- Added: Pills badge icon now shows when antibiotics are in effect
- Added: Bleeding badge icon now shows when character has bleeding sources
- Added: Xbox Achievements
FIXED
- Fixed: A server crash when a character with a corrupt inventory tries to connect
- Fixed: A server crash when a server with a garden plot on it was restarted
- Fixed: A server crash related to script array manipulation crashes
- Fixed: A client crash related to script array manipulation
- Fixed: A client crash related to a light being removed while still in use
- Fixed: Multitude of environmental issues (missing collisions, sudden LOD changes, hit materials, models adjustments) - as reported in Ticket T136380
- Fixed: Typos in localization
- Fixed: Possibility to toggle headlights when both are missing or destructed
- Fixed: Some actions on target have incomplete action messages
- Fixed: Crafting improvised suppressor took only 1% from the duct tape
- Fixed: Landmine not detonating when it becomes ruined while it is armed
- Fixed: Various IK poses (Stone, Medium Tent, BK-18)
- Fixed: Chemlights glowing in cargo for 10 seconds
- Fixed: Animals have no collisions with vehicles
- Fixed: Shooting through a ruined suppressor did not emit muzzle flash
- Fixed: Fireplace does not upgrade to stone circle if smaller stacks of stone are used
- Fixed: Wolves attack animals rather then humans
- Fixed: Sound sources on trees move with entity during cut down tree action
- Fixed: SG5-K with compensator uses regular gun shots sounds (used sounds for silencer)
- Fixed: Sea chest can be put into another sea chest - T135962
- Fixed: When preforming suicide headgear does not get damaged
- Fixed: Player's ankles can disappear while wearing Orel police pants
- Fixed: Bullets are not registered after the weapon was raised close to the wall - as reported in Ticket T136559
- Fixed: AIs get stuck near obstacles (reduced chance of occurrence)
- Fixed: Motorbike helmet visually disappears after few steps
- Fixed: Player gear is teleported to exact place where he logged in after being skinned and quartered - as reported in Ticket T136367
- Fixed: Icons representing ammo are small - as reported in Ticket T136555
- Fixed: Tactical googles have no texture - as reported in Ticket T135082
- Fixed: AI walking through ground pipes
- Fixed: Server crash - as reported in Ticket T134543 + T136323 + T135501
- Fixed: Server crash when HTTP request does not return OK
- Fixed: Player might not be killed when shot with 12ga pellet
- Fixed: Wooden logs get duplicated when building base of Fence and WatchTower
- Fixed: ADA 4x4 won't stop after driver jumps out of it
- Fixed: Some clothes cannot be damaged on ground
- Fixed: Removing the rag from the mouth, make the rag slots smaller
- Fixed: Temperature measurement has a question mark in the result text
- Fixed: Players are able to access dismantle action on towers from the outside - as reported in Ticket T136666
- Fixed: Bullets do not interfere with the player's body when fired through sea water
- Fixed: Inventory - First container stays highlighted
- Fixed: Inventory - Closing container breaks scrolling
- Fixed: Inventory - Impossible to scroll down if inventory is full
- Fixed: Inventory - Button tooltips when switching between containers and inventory parts
- Fixed: Inventory - Grey containers - far right icons are cut off
- Fixed: Inventory - Split action(Y) is missing toolbar info
- Fixed: Inventory - Vicinity - Small arrow for collapsing container in lower right corner of the container is missing
- Fixed: Inventory - Item Equipped In Hands Disappears When Making Surrender Gesture
- Fixed: Inventory - Item will retain containers capacity
- Fixed: Inventory - Micromanaging doesn't work when using LT/RT and putting item to upper container
- Fixed: Inventory - Missing (B) combine action in toolbar
- Fixed: Inventory - Tooltips are missing in infected inventory
- Fixed: Inventory - UI: Barrel_<color> inventory displacement
- Fixed: Inventory - VICINITY and HANDS does not display slot size
- Fixed: Inventory - Watchtower's inventory is too long and difficult to scroll
- Fixed: Inventory - Weapon attachments: wrong inventory tooltip
- Fixed: Menu - Option hints not showing
- Fixed: Menu - Tutorial screen is missing button legend
- Fixed: Menu - Xbox Player list - improved graphic design
- Fixed: Menu - Respawn button gets skipped after dying.
- Fixed: Menu - Translation - IT: Controls>Menu>"Press to sellect a gesture" and "Press to cancel a sellection" are not translated
- Fixed: Menu - Server Browser - After filter change, the message asking you to refresh the server list, does not fit it's designated area
- Fixed: Radial Menu - Red background for selected item
- Fixed: RadialMenu for gestures - Subcategories are not available
- Fixed: Environment - Land_Construction_House1 ladder widget missing
- Fixed: Items - CarBattery attached to Zenit Broadcaster becomes invisible after reconnect
- Fixed: Player can't switch between user actions in car
- Fixed: Ladder exit state, transition from swimming to ladder
- Fixed: Driving over character might not kill them
- Fixed: Player gets hit by a vehicle when standing close to it with engine turned on
- Fixed: Player can get ejected to air while standing close to a car
- Fixed: Logging off next to open barrel will make the close action unavailable
- Fixed: Inventory: Collapse containers worked on player container even if not focused
- Fixed: Weapons: Unjamming SKS breaks the weapons functionality
- Fixed: Weapons: Bullets are not registered after the weapon was being raised close to the wall
- Fixed: Weapons: Fire mode can't be seen, probably misaligned out of weapon box
- Fixed: Inventory: Player cannot swap entities with full inventory
- Fixed: Inventory: Storage capacity isn't shown anywhere
- Fixed: Inventory: Player is not able to loot dead players
- Fixed: Menu localisation for ITA/GER/RUS
- Fixed: Switching from YouTube to DayZ crashes the whole console
- Fixed: Can't reload with full inventory
- Fixed: VoIP mute does not mute other players
- Fixed: Achievements: Title unlocks the achievement Geared (Equipped a firearm, a melee weapon and a backpack) before the criteria have been met
- Fixed: The title does not allow the user to join a Server after resuming from connected standby
TWEAKED
- Tweaked: Improvements in the visuals and performance of inventory code, including:
- addition of hierarchical attachment visualisation,
- hiding unused attachment categories (greatly uncluttered the Watchtower for example),
- inclusion of dedicated icons for these categories and overall bugfixes.)
- Tweaked: Improvements to server performance (central economy, networking and AI)
- Tweaked: Weapon muzzle attachments now steam during rain while they are hot
- Tweaked: Weapons animations polishing (animations speed, clipping)
- Tweaked: Sounds for climbing ladders
- Tweaked: Sounds for take item in hand action
- Tweaked: Projectile speed and air friction
- Tweaked: Rebalanced projectile damage
- Tweaked: Rebalanced character damage system
- Tweaked: Rebalanced armor against projectiles
- Tweaked: Shock damage for projectiles (chance to fall into unconsciousness increased)
- Removed: Chances for bleeding wounds from projectiles hit
- Removed: Flickering effect (roadflare)
- Tweaked: Antibiotics and vitamins only support single use consume action
- Tweaked: Traps no longer function as melee weapons
- Tweaked: Hen spawn zone reworked to better fit environment (should not spawn inside industrial and other unnatural areas)
- Tweaked: Many improvements, tweaks and fixes for ChernarusPlus terrain
- Tweaked: Improvements to server performance (central economy, remote projectiles are not real)
- Tweaked: Damage to bare foot for non-roadway surfaces
- Tweaked: Infected damage system
- Tweaked: Recoil (KA-M, BK-18, M4-A1,Mosin 91/30 and VSD)
- Removed: Chance to spawn SG5-K with 15Rnd magazine
- Updated: Inventory icons (placeholder icons replaced)
- Tweaked: IK pose for long torch
- Tweaked: Rangefinder zoom set to 4x
- Updated: Credits
- Tweaked: GUI - Main Menu, Server Browser, Options
- Tweaked: Main menu clouds
- Tweaked: Inventory: Added header above hands
- Tweaked: Inventory: Set fixed position for the tooltip
- Tweaked: Improved readability of dialog menus
- Tweaked: Added pills icon to hud badge display
- Removed: All News Feeds
- Tweaked: Inventory: Removed close icons and renders from Xbox headers