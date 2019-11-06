Kleines Update zu Forza Horizon 4 verÃ¶ffentlicht
XBOX One // Mittwoch, 27. März 2019 um 18:49
Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio Playground Games haben nun zum vierten Teil der Forza Horizon-Reihe ein neues relativ kleines Update verÃ¶ffentlicht. Das Update ist ab sofort fÃ¼r die Xbox- und PC-Plattform verfÃ¼gbar. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Version Number
PC: 1.274.237.2
Xbox: 1.274.243.0
Cross-Platform Fixes
- Reduced the requirement to earn the top tier rewards in the Festival Playlist from 100% to 80%
- Fixed some credit exploits when using route blueprint
- Further edits to songs for ESRB requirements