Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Mittwoch, 27. März 2019
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 18.03. - 24.03.2019:
Hardware
Woche vom 18.03.2019 bis 24.03.2019
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2019
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
56.099
|
56.954
|
-855
|
903.071
|
7.749.855
|
PS4
|
34.895
|
32.221
|
2.674
|
406.525
|
8.024.939
|
3DS
|
7.943
|
5.725
|
2.218
|
88.111
|
24.454.493
|
VITA
|
376
|
870
|
-494
|
25.203
|
5.993.473
|
XONE
|
91
|
136
|
-45
|
1.218
|
105.299
Software
01./00. [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
02./00. [PS4] Super Robot Wars T #
03./00. [NSW] Super Robot Wars T #
04./00. [NSW] Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!
05./00. [PS4] Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland #
06./00. [PS4] Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!
07./04. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
08./05. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
09./03. [PS4] Devil May Cry 5 #
10./01. [PS4] Tom Clancy's The Division 2 #
11./00. [PS4] Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet #
12./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
13./00. [NSW] Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland #
14./07. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! #
15./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
16./12. [NSW] Minecraft #
17./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
18./13. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
19./02. [PS4] One Piece: World Seeker
20./00. [NSW] Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet #