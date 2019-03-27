Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 27. März 2019 um 14:06 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 18.03. - 24.03.2019:

Hardware

Woche vom 18.03.2019 bis 24.03.2019

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2019

Insgesamt

NSWI

56.099

56.954

-855

903.071

7.749.855

PS4

34.895

32.221

2.674

406.525

8.024.939

3DS

7.943

5.725

2.218

88.111

24.454.493

VITA

376

870

-494

25.203

5.993.473

XONE

91

136

-45

1.218

105.299


Software

01./00. [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software) {2019.03.22} (¥7.600) - 157.548 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] Super Robot Wars T # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.03.20} (¥8.600) - 88.093 / NEU
03./00. [NSW] Super Robot Wars T # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.03.20} (¥8.600) - 44.051 / NEU
04./00. [NSW] Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! (Square Enix) {2019.03.20} (¥4.800) - 28.509 / NEU
05./00. [PS4] Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland # (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.20} (¥7.800) - 27.734 / NEU
06./00. [PS4] Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! (Square Enix) {2019.03.20} (¥4.800) - 21.041 / NEU
07./04. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 21.008 / 2.974.153 (+1%)
08./05. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 17.827 / 534.367 (+5%)
09./03. [PS4] Devil May Cry 5 # (Capcom) {2019.03.08} (¥6.990) - 15.353 / 164.703 (-54%)
10./01. [PS4] Tom Clancy's The Division 2 # (Ubisoft) {2019.03.15} (¥8.400) - 15.186 / 79.003 (-76%)
11./00. [PS4] Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet # (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.20} (¥7.800) - 12.958 / NEU
12./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 12.504 / 2.190.792 (+11%)
13./00. [NSW] Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland # (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.20} (¥7.800) - 12.473 / NEU
14./07. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 10.727 / 1.546.944 (+6%)
15./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 9.288 / 1.064.507 (+10%)
16./12. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 9.136 / 649.961 (+15%)
17./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 8.585 / 1.334.410 (+1%)
18./13. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 7.891 / 2.970.723 (+5%)
19./02. [PS4] One Piece: World Seeker (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.03.14} (¥7.600) - 7.737 / 58.777 (-85%)
20./00. [NSW] Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet # (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.20} (¥7.800) - 7.075 / NEU


