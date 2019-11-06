Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Update 1.29/Update 1.03 zu Final Fantasy XV...

Update 1.29/Update 1.03 zu Final Fantasy XV und zur 'Comrades'-Erweiterung verÃ¶ffentlicht

Changelog inside ...

Consoles // Dienstag, 26. MÃ¤rz 2019 um 08:12 von needcoffee

Im Zuge der "Episode Ardyn"-Erweiterung (Wir berichteten) hat das japanische Entwicklerstudio Square Enix auch ein neues Update fÃ¼r Final Fantasy XV und zur 'Comrades'-Erweiterung verÃ¶ffentlicht. Das Update umfasst die KompatibilitÃ¤t zur neuen Erweiterung und einige Bugfixes.

Der Changelog fÃ¼r beide Updates sieht wie gefolgt aus:

Final Fantasy XV: Update 1.29/Revision 1252180 Patch Notes

SIZE (PS4): 9.233 GB.
SIZE (XB1): 10.58 GB.
SIZE (PC): 2.2 GB.

Additions

- Addition of compatibility with EPISODE ARDYN.
- Addition of pieces of music (three) from EPISODE ARDYN to the music player tracklist.
- Addition of seven trophies for EPISODE ARDYN (please see this topic for further information & spoilers).

Adjustment

- Master Assassin Robes (Noctis only) are now available in users' inventories.

Bug Fixes

- Various bug fixes.[/floater left]


Comrades (Standalone) Update 1.03 Patch Notes

SIZE (PS4): 1.277 GB.
SIZE (XB1): 1.41 GB.

Additions

- Addition of the Warrior's Armor (male-only) to the INGEM system line up.
- Addition of the Street Attire (female only) to the INGEM system line up.

- Implementation of a new Bonus Quest and additional prizes.1
- Bonus Quest: An Inspector Caws.
- Challenge Quest: Feathered Foe: Kenny Crow
- Addition of trophy for Comrades (Standalone) March Update: Golden Nester: Defeated Kenny Crow.

Bug Fixes

- Various bug fixes.

1: To access the new bonus quest players must clear all prior Bonus Quests, and all other quests.


Kommentar:
Vielen Dank an Kamui18 fÃ¼r den Newshinweis im Forum!

X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (fÃ¼r die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.