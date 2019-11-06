Update 1.29/Update 1.03 zu Final Fantasy XV und zur 'Comrades'-Erweiterung verÃ¶ffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
Consoles // Dienstag, 26. MÃ¤rz 2019 um 08:12 von
Im Zuge der "Episode Ardyn"-Erweiterung (Wir berichteten) hat das japanische Entwicklerstudio Square Enix auch ein neues Update fÃ¼r Final Fantasy XV und zur 'Comrades'-Erweiterung verÃ¶ffentlicht. Das Update umfasst die KompatibilitÃ¤t zur neuen Erweiterung und einige Bugfixes.
Der Changelog fÃ¼r beide Updates sieht wie gefolgt aus:
SIZE (PS4): 9.233 GB.
SIZE (XB1): 10.58 GB.
SIZE (PC): 2.2 GB.
Additions
- Addition of compatibility with EPISODE ARDYN.
- Addition of pieces of music (three) from EPISODE ARDYN to the music player tracklist.
- Addition of seven trophies for EPISODE ARDYN (please see this topic for further information & spoilers).
Adjustment
- Master Assassin Robes (Noctis only) are now available in users' inventories.
Bug Fixes
- Various bug fixes.[/floater left]
Comrades (Standalone) Update 1.03 Patch Notes
SIZE (PS4): 1.277 GB.
SIZE (XB1): 1.41 GB.
Additions
- Addition of the Warrior's Armor (male-only) to the INGEM system line up.
- Addition of the Street Attire (female only) to the INGEM system line up.
- Implementation of a new Bonus Quest and additional prizes.1
- Bonus Quest: An Inspector Caws.
- Challenge Quest: Feathered Foe: Kenny Crow
- Addition of trophy for Comrades (Standalone) March Update: Golden Nester: Defeated Kenny Crow.
Bug Fixes
- Various bug fixes.
1: To access the new bonus quest players must clear all prior Bonus Quests, and all other quests.
Kommentar:
Vielen Dank an Kamui18 fÃ¼r den Newshinweis im Forum!